Asgard's Fall Confirms Early Access Release Date For April

Asgard’s Fall will be getting an Early Access release next month, as Steam players can try out the survivors-like roguelite

Choose from Warrior, Huntress, or Seer, each boasting unique talent trees and playstyles.

Engage in dynamic combat using 50 powerful abilities and 44 runes to shape your warrior's destiny.

Explore four realms, face unique enemies, and conquer Asgard with 12 difficulty modifiers.

Developer Soulpotion and publisher Assemble Entertainment have confirmed they will release Asgard's Fall into Early Access on Steam in April. If you haven't seen this game yet, this is a fast-paced survivors-like roguelite title, steeped in Norse mythology, as you will face off against nd slay hundreds of enemies that dare to get in your way as you show the gods your worth. The game will arrive in Early Access on April 9, 2025, but don't get too excited for a release shortly after, as the team are aiming for a 2026 drop. In the meantime, enjoy the trailer here showing off what the game will play like.

Asgard's Fall

Embark on an epic saga in Asgard's Fall, a norse Survivors-like Roguelite. Fight your way through hordes of creatures and let the gods feel your relentless wrath. How will your saga unfold? Master the art of combat with the dynamic Ability System. Choose from a diverse array of skills, each tailored to your playstyle. Unleash devastating attacks, strategic buffs, and unique powers to conquer the Nine Realms. Forge your warrior's destiny! Control the magic of ancient runes with our Rune Carving System. Craft your destiny by engraving powerful runes onto relics, enhancing your power on your way to conquer Asgard. Shape your warrior's evolution with our intricate Skill Tree. Customize your playstyle by unlocking diverse abilities, enhancing strengths, and adapting to challenges. Every choice influences your saga's outcome. Craft a hero uniquely suited to your journey through the nine Realms!

Four realms of Norse mythology, each with unique enemies and bosses

Three playable characters (Warrior, Huntress, Seer), each with their own talent tree

50 powerful abilities to unleash

30 knots to place into the Web of Wyrd, making every run unique

44 runes to permanently amplify your character's strength

12 difficulty modifiers through the Blood Sacrifice system

