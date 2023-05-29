Ashen Arrows Will Be Released For Steam On June 12th Can you defeat wave after wave of enemies with just arrows? You'll have a chance to try when Ashen Arrows comes to Steam in a few weeks.

Indie game developer and publisher Rusty Pipes Games confirmed they will be releasing Ashen Arrows for PC via Steam on June 12th. If you haven't seen this one yet, this is an adventure game with rogue-like elements in a VR world, in which you'll take on waves of enemies attempting to break into your base. You'll use a variety of arrows to take out enemy waves, along with a mix of modifiers and tactics, as it gets more challenging every wave. You can check out more about the game below.

"In times of great peril, even Gods might need the help of mortals. In such times, in service to their people, mere hunters – just like you – must harden themselves in battle to become legendary archers. Archers, who are worthy of challenging not just brigands, fierce warriors, or monstrous mythological creatures but even dragons! Fight your way through the realms of north mythology to complete the saga, and reveal the secrets of the Ashen Arrow! Defend your base with the help of your bow, various arrow types, traps, tactics, and modifiers. Combine your wits and skills to counter the numerous and varied enemies attacking your home! Prove yourself to the gods and receive their blessings and relics to help your way through the adventures, and fulfill your destiny by stopping Ragnarök!"

"Ashen Arrows is a rouge-like wave-defense first-person VR adventure game where the player defends their base from continuous waves of varied enemies as an Archer. Use different skills, arrows, and modifiers from your roster, and choose different approaches to deal with your foes – the possibilities are endless – every round, every run is different! So go for the "god-run," or just play through the atmospheric, narrated story mode's first maps, introducing the saga of a heroic hunter and their mighty quest towards the end of the world!"

