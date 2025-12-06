Posted in: Ashes of Creation, Games, Indie Games, Intrepid Studios, Video Games | Tagged: Ashes of Creation, Intrepid Studios

Ashes of Creation Launches Alpha Two Next Week

Ashes of Creation has finally been put on Steam, as the second Alpha all launch next week with what's technically an Early Access release

Article Summary Ashes of Creation Alpha Two launches next week on Steam with Early Access and fresh content updates.

New Sport Fishing system offers action-packed gameplay, trophies, and deep progression mechanics.

The Harbinger System introduces massive open-world events with escalating challenges and rare rewards.

Team up to defeat Ancient bosses, survive zone corruption, and claim powerful loot in high-risk encounters.

Indie game studio Intrepid Studios has confirmed they are launching the second Alpha Test phase of Ashes of Creation, as they have finally put the game on Steam. The game is technically launching into Early Access with new content, based on the version they have been working on for years via their website, as it looks like they're finally on the path to eventually releasing the final version of this game somewhere in the next two years. We have more details below as this version will launch on December 11, 2025.

Ashes of Creation – Alpha Two

Sport Fishing is nearly here, bringing a brand-new, high-skill, high-reward activity to the rivers, lakes, and open seas of Verra! This month, we explored how both Freshwater and Saltwater Sport Fishing work, including how fishing hot spots activate, lures target different fish types and sizes, and the new action-based "fish combat" system plays out. Whether you're rowing to the center of a lake to hook a trophy Pike or braving the open ocean to reel in a Marlin from the deck of a Corsair, Sport Fishing is built with depth, progression, and big payoff moments. Grab your fishing rod, chum the waters, become one with the fish, and claim your crate before hauling it to shore for gold or future trophy crafting.

The Ancients are here, and with them spreads corruption. This month, we unveiled the Harbinger System, a large-scale open-world encounter that transforms a zone into a lawless, high-intensity battleground. Testers must work together through escalating phases:

Assault Harbinger Grounds by defeating waves of Ancients and void-touched creatures.

Fight back against an invasion as a Void Gate unleashes increasingly powerful enemies.

Defeat one of three Ancient Commanders, formidable 5-star world bosses.

Plunder the inner chambers of the Narthexes, delving into corruption itself for a lengthy, high-risk endeavor filled with minibosses, rare loot, and limited-time objectives.

When the event ends, the zone becomes deadly. Anyone still inside the Narthex will need to escape quickly or face a lethal collapse. With powerful crafting components and rare drops inside, the Harbinger system challenges groups, alliances, and entire realms to push into and against the corruption together.

