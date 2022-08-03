Behaviour Interactive Drops New Game Announcements & Updates

Behaviour Interactive held its first official gaming showcase today, revealing new games and updates to others on the way. The big reveals were that we're getting three new titles from the company, the first being a survival raiding game called Meet Your Maker, the second being a new Jurassic World title called Jurassic World Primal Ops, and the third being a gravity brawler set in space called Flippin Misfits. All of these games will be coming out in the near future as the company expands on titles beyond Dead By Daylight. But there was some awesome DBD news today as well, as the dating sim Hooked On You will be released today exclusively on Steam, and the next chapter for the game will be another Resident Evil drop with Whesker as the latest killer and Ada Wonga and Rebecca Chambers as the survivors. We have the details from the team below, along with the livestream.

Dead By Daylight: Resident Evil: Project W In June of 2021, Behaviour Interactive teamed up with Capcom to bring the emblematic Resident Evil characters Nemesis, Jill Valentine and Leon S. Kennedy to Dead By Daylight, giving life to one of the game's most acclaimed Chapters. This year's iteration expands the Resident Evil story within the Dead By Daylight universe and digs deep into the backstories of a new Killer: Albert Wesker, known in-game as The Mastermind, and two new Survivors: Ada Wong and Rebecca Chambers. With this release, fans will also be treated to a Map rework of the mythical Raccoon City Police Department. The Dead By Daylight: Resident Evil: Project W Chapter will be available soon via Steam, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Epic Games Store, Windows Store, Nintendo Switch and Stadia.

Meet Your Maker: A Post-Apocalyptic Builder-Raider Game Behaviour Interactive's searing expansion continues with its newest IP: Meet Your Maker, slated for release in 2023. Set in a post-apocalyptic universe, the first-person building-and-raiding game puts user-generated content at the heart of its gameplay with every level designed by players for players. The player is the Custodian of the Chimera, a living experiment created as a last resort to save life on Earth. The key to the Chimera's Evolution, and the planet's most coveted resource, is pure Genetic Material. Players can construct and fortify maze-like outposts to extract and guard the precious Genmat or infiltrate and outsmart other players' outposts to gather more. Players can expect fast-paced combat raiding as each Outpost will test their grit, wit, and reflexes as they try to get in, grab the GenMat, and make it out alive. No two Outposts will ever be the same, making for a highly replayable experience. Meet Your Maker will be available on PC and consoles soon.

Hooked On You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim, Available Today This marks a first foray into Visual Novel territory for the studio and a first gaming spin-off of the popular asymmetrical horror game's universe. Fans of the multiplayer title know that deep within the lore of each character, dark twists and truths hide at every turn. Nothing is truer on Murderer's Island, where players embark on their very own journey into this island paradise. Their companions on this lush and colorful getaway? Four Dead-Sexy Killers, who, underneath their murderous exteriors, just want a little romance. Amongst these eligible paramours, fans will be able to love up on The Trapper, an alpha male whose bulging biceps and singlet swimsuit leave little to the imagination. The Huntress, with her herculean biceps and cute bunny mask is here to chase her way into the heart (and soul) of those lucky enough to know her. The Wraith is all fun and play, thanks to his sunny disposition and apropos button up and swim trunk. Lastly, bikini and Kimono-clad The Spirit is all goth and roll, ready to be charmed and charm with her Katana in tow.

Jurassic World Primal Ops: A Thrilling Mobile Game Behaviour Interactive is proud to collaborate with Universal Games and Digital Platforms on a free-to-play mobile action-adventure IP: Jurassic World Primal Ops. The game, available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play, entrusts players with an assignment only they can fulfill: to save dinosaurs from their enemies and create a balanced coexistence with humans. With a deep dinosaur collection, upgrade system and incredible action-packed missions, Jurassic World Primal Ops is an exciting top-down mobile game that is ready to be downloaded now.

Flippin Misfits: A Fun New Gravity-Defying Game Coming this September Continuing to reach into new gaming genres, Behaviour announces the imminent launch of Flippin Misfits, a 2-4 player party brawler game set around a spaceship at the edge of the universe. In Flippin Misfits, players fight in vibrant and dangerous arenas, inside and outside the ship, where their combat and gravity-defying skills are put to the test. The gravity-swapping feature creates a 360-degree melee brawl that is unlike anything in the gaming world today. Attacks can come from any direction and any surface can be used – all this in a fun and funky environment where sci-fi influences meet underground clubhouse vibes. Players will not want to miss experiencing this game like no other – available exclusively on Steam this September.