Asphalt Legends Reveals Ferrari Esport Asphalt Series 2025 Details

Posted in: eSports, Gameloft, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Asphalt Legends, Ferrari Esports Asphalt Series

Asphalt Legends Reveals Ferrari Esports Asphalt Series 2025 Details

Asphalt Legends has laid out all of the details for the Ferrari Esport Asphalt Series 2025, with all events leading to the championship

Article Summary Asphalt Legends unveils Ferrari Esports Asphalt Series 2025 with thrilling global qualifiers.

Four qualifier events each feature a different Ferrari, offering eight finalists a trip to Maranello, Italy.

The top eight will battle in the Ferrari Museum for the championship and exclusive Ferrari-themed prizes.

All registrants have a chance to win premium gear, including HP laptops and Ferrari collectible items.

Gameloft revealed new details of the Asphalt Legends esports tournament, as we have the format for the Ferrari Esports Asphalt Series 2025. Happening right now, players can enter to qualify for the tournament, with several stages to find the top racers in every categotry, culminating with the eight best racers in the world competing at the Sala delle Vittorie of the Ferrari Museum in Maranello, Italy. We have more details below as you can register to take part in the race today.

Asphalt Legends – Ferrari Esports Asphalt Series 2025

Aspiring champions can take part in four special limited-time qualifier events in Asphalt Legends for a chance to secure a coveted spot in the Ferrari Esport Asphalt Series 2025 Finals. Across the 4 qualifier rounds, the top 2 players from each will advance, bringing a total of 8 racers to compete for the crown. For those who don't qualify, they still have an opportunity to win premium prizes simply by registering. Through a random draw, three lucky racers will take home either an HP OMEN Gaming Laptop, a Bell x Ferrari mini replica racing helmet, or an HP Cuffie Poly Voyager Surround gaming headset.

Qualifier Event #1 – September 4th to September 10th, racers will steer the Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale

September 4th to September 10th, racers will steer the Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale Qualifier Event #2 – September 11th to September 17th, racers will drive the Ferrari 488 Challenge EVO

September 11th to September 17th, racers will drive the Ferrari 488 Challenge EVO Qualifier Event #3 – September 18th to 24th, racers will control the LEGO Technic Ferrari FXX K

September 18th to 24th, racers will control the LEGO Technic Ferrari FXX K Qualifier Event #4 – September 25th to October 2nd, racers will pilot the Ferrari 599XX EVO

The leading two players from each qualifier will earn an all-expenses-paid three-day trip to Maranello, Italy — Ferrari's historic birthplace — for the Ferrari Esport Asphalt Series 2025 Finals, an unforgettable experience of a lifetime. Taking place on November 16th at the Ferrari Maranello Museum, the legendary Sala delle Vittorie will host the eight final racers who will take part in intense one-versus-one races in a best-of-three series using the Ferrari 499P Modificata. To determine the Ferrari Esport Asphalt Series 2025 champion, the final two racers will go head-to-head in an intense best-of-five battle. Every finalist will walk away with a valuable prize package, ensuring no one leaves empty-handed.

1st Place – HP OMEN Gaming Laptop, Bell x Ferrari mini replica racing helmet, Scuderia Ferrari racing sunglasses, 1:24 scale Bburago Ferrari 499P model, Ferrari Museum and factory tour

HP OMEN Gaming Laptop, Bell x Ferrari mini replica racing helmet, Scuderia Ferrari racing sunglasses, 1:24 scale Bburago Ferrari 499P model, Ferrari Museum and factory tour 2nd Place – Bang & Olufsen EX Ferrari Edition wireless earbuds, Scuderia Ferrari racing sunglasses, 1:24 scale Bburago Ferrari 499P model car, Ferrari Museum and factory tour

– Bang & Olufsen EX Ferrari Edition wireless earbuds, Scuderia Ferrari racing sunglasses, 1:24 scale Bburago Ferrari 499P model car, Ferrari Museum and factory tour 3rd Place – Bang & Olufsen Explore Ferrari Edition waterproof outdoor wireless speaker, Scuderia Ferrari racing sunglasses, 1:24 scale Bburago Ferrari 499P model car, Ferrari Museum and factory tour

Bang & Olufsen Explore Ferrari Edition waterproof outdoor wireless speaker, Scuderia Ferrari racing sunglasses, 1:24 scale Bburago Ferrari 499P model car, Ferrari Museum and factory tour 4th to 8th Place – Scuderia Ferrari racing sunglasses, 1:24 scale Bburago Ferrari 499P model car, Ferrari Museum and factory tour

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!