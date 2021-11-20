Assassin's Creed: Atlas Makes For A Fun Read For AC Fans: A Review

The Assassin's Creed series of video games, along with its various offshoots in various forms of media, has made its mark on the entertainment world. We can never really shake the thrill of excitement when thinking back to our first time playing as one of the Assassins of the series, be it Altair, Ezio, Eivor, or really any of them, if we're being honest. There's a lot of good in the titles that Ubisoft has put out.

But this being said, occasionally we all likely get a bit lost in the details of the games, and this is where we find ourselves longing for a guide to the world that the Animus has placed us within. That's where the Assassin's Creed Atlas, by author Guillaume Delalande (in conjunction with Ubisoft Entertainment), comes in! We recently got ahold of such a book, and here's what we think about it!

Off the bat, opening this book was an eye-opening experience in and of itself. The coffee table-sized book shows us pictures of a great many locations within the past lives of the Assassins' Brotherhood and predating, such as Venice and the Mayan Temples. Furthermore, there are a few locations in this book that are from the modern day. We won't spoil too much for you, but it's a lovely art book in addition to being quite informative.

According to the press release by publisher Abrams:

Meticulously re-created historical sites are a staple of the Assassin's Creed series—and, in fact, are one of the main draws of Ubisoft's all-time bestselling property. Each new game transports gamers to a different era and locale, beginning with Jerusalem in the time of the Crusades and going on to explore Renaissance-era Italy, colonial America, Paris during the French Revolution, nineteenth-century London, and ancient Greece and Egypt. Assassin's Creed has provided a means to walk through the past and experience world history in a firsthand, immersive way. In Assassin's Creed: Atlas (Abrams; November 23rd, 2021; U.S. $40.00; Hardcover), previously unpublished maps, diagrams, and drawings illuminate all the lands of antiquity featured across the series that have defined both real-world history and the games themselves. Throughout, gaming journalist Guillaume Delalande expands on Assassin's Creed's fascinating lore and reflects on the critical moments that gamers experienced in these locations. Featuring an exclusive removable poster, Assassin's Creed: Atlas is the perfect gift for fans of one of the most successful video games in history.

The only difficult thing about this book for us was the fact that it was likely penned before anyone outside of the developers at Ubisoft really had many details for Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, and as such we didn't get too much information about the newest game in the series. However, the Atlas comes with a pullout poster of England from the game, so that is a major plus!

Preorders for Assassin's Creed: Atlas are running from now through Tuesday, November 23rd. If you are interested in getting ahold of this wonderful gift for fans of the franchise, you can find the book here.