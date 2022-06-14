Assassin's Creed Celebrates 15th Anniversary In Several Ways

Ubisoft announced they are celebrating the 15th Anniversary of Assassin's Creed this year with multiple ways for you to take part. The team held a special livestream, which you can watch dowen below, in which they go over the legacy of the game so far and everything they're offering players to go take part in. This includes support for Origins on next-gen consoles, the Discovery Tour, and even an free weekend happening in a few days. We have more info below on the celebration.

Players have access to new free content in Assassin's Creed Valhalla thanks to unprecedented Year 2 support, with the return of festivals, the Mastery Challenge Pack 2, and the Armory feature, as well as new caves to explore this fall to solve the mystery of the Tombs of the Fallen. This summer, players will also be able to take part in Odin's rogue-lite–inspired journey to the spectacular region of Niflheim with the new game mode, The Forgotten Saga, offering a fresh take on gameplay that's free to all Assassin's Creed Valhalla players. One last surprise awaits fans at the end of the year as the Assassin's Creed teams will reveal the last episode of the story of Eivor as a free chapter for all players.

As players discovered a few days ago, we are delighted to bring 60 fps support for Assassin's Creed Origins on both Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. Players are now able to rediscover Ancient Egypt under the reign of Cleopatra in 60 fps and make the most of Bayek's grandiose adventures. To celebrate this upgrade with all our players, we will be hosting a free weekend for Assassin's Creed Origins from June 16 through June 20. Players can pre-load Assassin's Creed Origins starting today.

For five years now, the teams' passion for making history more available to a larger audience has given life to three opuses of the Discovery Tour franchise. In the spirit of facilitating access to learning, we are happy to announce that Discovery Tour: Viking Age is now available as a stand-alone experience on consoles, Stadia* as well as PC. We are also honored to be partnering with the Faculty of Education at McGill University to develop curriculum guides for teachers and students, available online for free, to help them make the most of Discovery Tour opuses as learning tools for the classroom.