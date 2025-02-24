Posted in: Assassin's Creed, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Assassin's Creed Shadows, Balatro, LocalThunk, PlayStack

Assassin's Creed Joins Balatro In Latest Friends Of Jimbo Pack

As a way of promotiong Assassin's Creed Shadows, Ubosift and Playstack ahve added new cards to Balatro in its latest free update

Article Summary Assassin's Creed characters debut in Balatro's new Friends Of Jimbo 4 pack, free for download now.

Customize Balatro decks with Ezio Auditore, Jacob Frye, and Fujibayashi Naoe replacing traditional face cards.

Balatro offers a poker-inspired roguelike experience with powerful synergies and unique Joker cards.

Immerse in Balatro's psychedelic world, harness combos, and enjoy the addictive synthwave soundtrack.

Indie game publisher Playstack and LocalThunk have partnered with Ubisoft to bring characters from the Assassin's Creed franchise to the popular roguelike poker game Balatro. The latest Friends Of Jimbo 4 pack of cards has been added to the game this evening, bringing with it several characters from the franchise as options for you to collect and use in your deck, totally free for players to download right now. We have more info about the additions below.

Friends of Jimbo 4

In this free update, Balatro players can swap out the traditional face cards (Kings, Queens, Jacks) with three beloved characters from the Assassin Brotherhood. They have the opportunity to meet old friends, such as Ezio Auditore (King of Spades) or Jacob Frye (Jack of Spades), but also new faces such as Fujibayashi Naoe (Queen of Spades) from Assassin's Creed Shadows. Customize your decks with stunning new cosmetic card skins featuring fan-favorite characters like Vault Boy, Ezio Auditore da Firenze, Percival Fredrickstein von Musel Klossowski de Rolo III, and more!

Balatro

Balatro is a poker-inspired roguelike deck builder all about creating powerful synergies and winning big. Combine valid poker hands with unique Joker cards in order to create varied synergies and builds. Earn enough chips to beat devious blinds, all while uncovering hidden bonus hands and decks as you progress. You're going to need every edge you can get in order to reach the boss blind, beat the final ante and secure victory. Deftly deploy an array of potent tools: different Decks, Jokers, Tarot cards, Planet cards, Spectral cards, and Vouchers. Use these versatile instruments to ignite a combo frenzy and turbocharge your poker hands, crafting electrifying, adrenaline-fueled synergies. Immerse yourself in Balatro's distinctive psychedelic world. Let the synthwave soundtrack wash over you – wind down, escape the daily grind and prepare to enter the ultimate roguelike flow state.

