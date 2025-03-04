Posted in: Assassin's Creed, Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows Focuses More On Your Hideout

Ubisfto has a new blog out this week for Assassin's Creed Shadows, as the team discusses the hideout and how best to utilize it.

Ubisoft revealed another new developer diary for Assassin's Creed Shadows this week, as they went over the fundamentals of having a hideout. Much like the hidden locations for many of the assassins in previous games to go to, the hideout will serve as a base of operations for you, as well as a place you can customize to your own needs and liking. We have a few snippets from their latest blog for you here, as you can read about it ahead of the game's release on March 20.

Assassin's Creed Shadows – Hideout Fundamentals

The Hideout is set in a secluded valley tucked away in the Izumi Settsu province. Surrounded by steep hills on all sides and accessible only through a narrow path in the rocks, its location is either unknown or has been forgotten by most, making it an ideal staging ground and base of operations for your burgeoning league. Early in the story, you will get acquainted with its caretaker, Miss Tomiko – a friend and ally of Iga. Resourceful and hard-working, Tomiko has done her best to keep things running, and now, with Naoe and Yasuke's help – and with the cornucopia of resources they'll smuggle back during their adventures – this secret valley can finally become the coolest, most intricate Hideout in the history of the Brotherhood.

With some infrastructure already in place, Tomiko's Valley offers a little over one acre of fully customizable land on which players are able to place buildings, pavilions, pathways, bushes, trees, ponds, mossy rocks, local flora & fauna, and countless other Japanese cosmetic elements found or acquired throughout their journey. The Hideout will be available for players upon completing the prologue and meeting Tomiko and will then become crucial to your journey across Japan. It will be a place to meet and interact with allies, show off your rewards, and support your progression. Building your Hideout will not only let you make the most of your creativity; each building & upgrade will also have a direct impact on gameplay.

