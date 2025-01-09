Posted in: Assassin's Creed, Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows Has Been Pushed Back Another Month

Assassin's Creed Shadows has been puched back again, this time by a month as the game now has a planned release date in late March

Article Summary Assassin's Creed Shadows release delayed to March 20, 2025, for polish and player feedback integration.

Ubisoft emphasizes avoiding crunch, ensuring a high-quality and immersive gameplay experience.

Play as Naoe or Yasuke, mastering stealth and combat across a dynamic feudal Japan.

Build a spies' network, recruit allies, and customize your hideout in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Ubisoft has once again pushed back the release date of Assassin's Creed Shadows, as they have tacked on an additional month onto the release date. The company dropped the news this morning across social media and the game's website, letting players know the new release date will be March 20, 2025. While we're sure many will groan over the news, we're perfectly fine with it as we're not fans of dev crunch or having an unfinished product be rushed out. If they need another month, they can have it! We have the full letter below.

Dear players,

We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to our incredible fans and dedicated teams for your unwavering support since our announcement in September to further refine and polish Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Since November, we've been thrilled to share our progress through Gameplay Overviews, and the overwhelming excitement has truly inspired us. Each week has brought valuable feedback from our community. While we've already made remarkable strides, we believe a few additional weeks are needed to implement that feedback and ensure an even more ambitious and engaging day-one experience.

Accordingly, the new release date is March 20, 2025. We remain committed to delivering a high-quality, immersive experience—fostered by ongoing dialogue between our players and development teams. We know you're eager to learn more about Assassin's Creed Shadows, and we're excited to share that more updates will be coming your way very soon!"

Marc-Alexis Coté

on behalf of all teams working on Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows

As Naoe and Yasuke, players can master two complementary playstyles, with each character featuring their own progression paths, skills, weapon options, and stats. Whether they embrace Naoe's stealth skills or Yasuke's combat prowess, players will have plenty of ways to approach objectives. With Naoe, they will experience refined infiltration mechanics using light, noise, shadows, and changing surroundings to avoid detection from enemies. With Yasuke, they will be able to take on larger groups of enemies with brutal precision.

The game will let players explore a vast open world with a variety of landscapes evolving through weather and seasons. From spectacular castle towns and bustling ports to peaceful shrines and pastoral landscapes, feudal Japan comes to life with unprecedented dynamism built from the ground up with the latest version of Anvil engine and the power of new-gen consoles. In this troubled period, information is key and will be at the heart of the renewed exploration mechanics. Players will build their own spies' network to unveil new areas and hunt down targets. Allies with highly specialized skills and abilities can also be recruited to help during missions. The creation of their own customizable hideout will enable players to enhance their network and train their new crew. From base building and layout to decorations and accessories, they will be able to craft a unique place to call home.

