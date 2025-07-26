Posted in: Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows Shares Updated Roadmap Plans

Assassin's Creed Shadows has updated its content roadmap for 2025, including the addition of New Game+ and a new expansion

Article Summary Assassin's Creed Shadows gets a 2025 content roadmap with key gameplay updates and new features.

New Game+ launches July 29, letting players restart with gear, skills, and Hideout upgrades intact.

Level cap increases to 80, plus new Knowledge Ranks, Mastery Skills, and Hideout progression options.

Claws of Awaji expansion arrives September 16, bringing a fresh storyline for main story finishers.

Ubisoft recently shared their plans of what they have coming for Assassin's Creed Shadows, as the updated roadmap has some cool content coming. The big addition on the way is New Game+, which will give players a ton of options to go back and do things after they've already beaten the game once. The game will also see a new expansion added later this year called Claws of Awaji, which will add a new storyline to the title. We have snippets of the info released in their latest blog below, and a dev video here going over what's to come.

Assassin's Creed Shadows – Updated 2025 Roadmap

NEW GAME+

Coming July 29, New Game+ will be available as soon as you complete the final story mission and credits have rolled: opting in will reset your Story and objective board progression as well as discovered locations – but your character level, your acquired gear, skill points, Knowledge rank and your precious Hideout progression will remain untouched. When launching New Game+, you can choose to start again from the very beginning, reliving the important events of the Tensho War in Iga – or you can fast-forward after the prologue to the moment Naoe inherits ownership of the Hideout. Either way, we made sure that none of the basic tutorials will bother you on your second playthrough.

PROGRESSION UPDATE

We're increasing the level cap from 60 to 80 for all players – whether you're playing in NG+ or not – and introducing brand new Knowledge Ranks, new Mastery and Knowledge Skill ranks, and new upgrades for all Hideout buildings – including new upgrades for Heiji's Forge. One upgrade coming with New Game+ and one coming with our later Summer update.July 29 is also when you can expect Project 3 to appear: there will be new resources, data files, and exclusive Animus-themed rewards for you to collect. Remember, if you're still working on the first two projects, you can either finish them up or swap to the new Project. There's no time pressure.

QUALITY-OF-LIFE IMPROVEMENT UPDATE

We're also thrilled to share an additional update is on the way, scheduled for the beginning of September, and packed with some of the most requested features from our community requests since launch. This update will come before the Claws of Awaji expansion and, of course, be free for all players with just a download.This up date will include:

The world map unfogging after completing viewpoint synchronization (per region).

The ability to skip time-of-day, jumping ahead to dusk or dawn.

A new Forge upgrade level to reach Mythic (from Epic) and Artifact (from Legendary) equipment rarities.

Hideout Updates and Upgrades.

Uncapped framerate for cutscenes (PC only).

Additional goodies that may be familiar to long-time series fans.

Further bug fixes and stability improvements.

We'll share more details of this update in the coming weeks but know we're always looking out for your feedback – with the team working hard to deliver on the requests and suggestions to share!

CLAWS OF AWAJI

And it is also time for us to announce the release date for Claws of Awaji. Mark your calendars: Claws of Awaji will drop on September 16! If you pre-ordered Assassin's Creed Shadows, you'll be able to play it for free!Keep in mind, Claws of Awaji unlocks only after completing the main story of the game, so make sure you are ready!

