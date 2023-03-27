Dragon Quest: The Adventure Of Dai Returns To Puzzle & Dragons Puzzle & Dragons brings back an old favorite for a new event as players will see new content from Dragon Quest: The Adventure Of Dai.

GungHo Online Entertainment and Square Enix have combined forces again as Dragon Quest: The Adventure Of Dai comes back to Puzzle & Dragons. They have packed the next few weeks with a ton of content, as we have the full rundown of activities, events, and items below. As well as all of the purchase items, if you so desire. The event kicks off today and runs all the way through April 10th.

Defeat armies of demons with the power of strong and kind warriors from across the Kingdom of Carl in Puzzle & Dragons. All players who log in during the event will receive Avan's Disciple, Dai. Collect characters from collab-exclusive Egg Machines such as the 7 Magic Stones! The Adventure of Dai Egg Machine and The Adventure of Dai Memorial Egg Machine. This returning collab introduces new faces to Puzzle & Dragons, such as: Lon Beruk; Flora; Albinass; and Sigma.

Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai lets players battle for a chance to claim rewards, including a Dragon Crest Medal – Gold. These medals can be traded at the Monster Exchange.

The Adventure of Dai Colosseum! challenges players to use a specified character as team Leader, rewarding successful teams with a 100% drop rate, ensuring monsters such as Rainbow Metal Dragon and Rich Gold Dragon to drop in the dungeon. Players will receive one pull from the Clear Reward! ★7+ The Adventure of Dai Egg Machine as a first-time clear reward. Multiplayer! The Adventure of Dai Colosseum! allows players to tackle The Adventure of Dai Colosseum! in the 3-Player Multiplayer mode.

[Dragon Crest] Title Challenge! is timed and if the dungeon is cleared within the time limit, players will receive the [Dragon Crest] title as a first-time clear reward.

Master Avan's Special Hard Course! rewards players with 297 + Points for clearing each floor for the first time. Players who clear all floors of this dungeon will also receive Insignia of Avan as a first-time clear reward.

The Adventure of Dai-Fixed Team rewards players for clearing the dungeon with fixed teams for every floor. Players who clear all floors of this dungeon for the first time will receive one free pull from The Adventure of Dai Memorial Egg Machine.

Training on Dermline Island rewards players with 1x Event Medal – Black as a first-time clear reward! Having The Adventure of Dai collab characters in your team will raise their parameters. Multiplayer! Training on Dermline Island allows players to tackle Training on Dermline Island in the 3-Player Multiplayer mode.



Once you've collected your Dragon Crest Medals in Puzzle & Dragons, trade them in at the Monster Exchange to recruit monsters like Platypunk and Golem. Dragon Crest Medals can be earned in the Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai dungeon and as first-time clear rewards from select floors of The Adventure of Dai-Fixed Team. To conquer this challenging adventure, build your team up with powerful heroes and villains included in special bundles:

30 Magic Stones & Flora Egg Machine: Grants 30 Magic Stones, 5x Event Medal – Black, and one pull from the Flora Egg Machine for $29.99 USD. Players will also get a special The Adventure of Dai Collab BGM Set when they get Flora for the first time.

20 Magic Stones & Dark King Vearn Egg Machine: Grants 20 Magic Stones and one pull from the Dark King Vearn Egg Machine for $19.99 USD. Players will also get a special The Adventure of Dai Orbs 2 Skin when they get Dark King Vearn for the first time.

20 Magic Stones & Leona Egg Machine: Grants 20 Magic Stones and one pull from the Leona Egg Machine for $19.99 USD. Players will also get a special The Adventure of Dai Orbs Skin when they get Leona for the first time.

20 Magic Stones & ★7+ The Adventure of Dai Egg Machine: Grants 20 Magic Stones and one pull from the ★7+ The Adventure of Dai Egg Machine for $19.99 USD.

1 Magic Stone & The Adventure of Dai Egg Machine: Grants one Magic Stone and one pull from The Adventure of Dai Egg Machine for $0.99 USD.