Sucker For Love: Crush Landing Announces New Demo

There's a new demo coming for Sucker For Love: Crush Landing as the game will be a part of Steam Next Fest later this month

Article Summary Sucker for Love: Crush Landing gets a free playable demo during Steam Next Fest this February.

Date a shapeshifting comet in this Lovecraftian visual novel filled with romance and cosmic horror.

Solve unique puzzles, uncover wild story paths, and experience thousands of fully-voiced dialogue lines.

Inspired by The Color out of Space, enjoy stunning hand-drawn art and a quirky, story-rich adventure.

Indie game developer Akabaka and publisher Black Lantern Collective have confirmed they will launch a free demo for Sucker for Love: Crush Landing. This will be your chance to try out the latest chapter to the Lovecraftian dating series, as a comet crashes into your apartment, causing all sorts of new problems. Enjoy the latest trailer as the demo will be out on February 12, and will also be taking part in Steam Next Fest at the end of the month.

Sucker for Love: Crush Landing

A comet has crash-landed in the middle of your living room! You feel its sinister pull, begging you to feed it… Against your better judgement, you give in to Hheily, a sentient comet who can shapeshift into anything– including a hot babe! Though she may have a gentle nature, she hasn't come to your planet by accident. What are you willing to sacrifice to win a kiss from the steamiest chick this side of the galaxy?

You're not the only one who feels Hheily's call: plants grow wild, colors around you intensify, and animals mutate. Her presence soon draws unwanted visitors that are desperate to feel the heat of her flame– at any cost. Worse yet, something malevolent from beyond space and time has followed her trail, lurking in the encroaching darkness. Left without the energy to sustain herself, Hheily asks you to feed her flame and save the planet. But are you up to the task of blazing Hheily back to full strength before her fire is snuffed out? Can you win the heart of the girl who's shown you that reality is more than meets the eye?

Gripping story of Lovecraftian horror, comedy, and romance, based on H.P. Lovecraft's The Color out of Space and Clark Ashton Smith's The City of the Singing Flame

and Clark Ashton Smith's Solve colorful puzzles and discover multiple endings based on your actions

Experience thousands of lines of fully-voiced, story-rich dialogue

Take in lovingly hand-crafted music and artwork made in the classic style of old-school anime and visual novels

The apartment where it all started– now re-imagined in 360-degree, hand-drawn 2D environments

We really, really promise there's no horror in this one

