Pokémon TCG Product Review: Opening Ice Rider Calyrex V Box

This weekend, I was able to get my hands on a Pokémon TCG: Ice Rider Calyrex V Box. Let's open it up and see if it's worth the buy.

The Promos

The Ice Rider Calyrex V card in this box is an SWSH Black Star Promo. This is essentially a Chilling Reign product, with its promo very similar to the Calyrex V from the set. The artwork is slightly different, and I do prefer this one a bit to the Shadow Rider Calyrex V promo, which came out alongside of this. The blue and white colors of the card are sharp, clean, and appealing.

The Pokémon TCG Packs

The booster packs included in the Shadow Rider Calyrex V Box are all modern-era packs from Sword & Shield-branded series. The four packs included are:

One pack of Sword & Shield: Rebel Clash

One pack of Sword & Shield: Darkness Ablaze

Two packs of Sword & Shield: Chilling Reign

This box includes the exact same packs as the Shadow Rider Calyrex V Box. As with that box, and the Marnie Premium Tournament Collection which also came out this weekend, I personally prefer the Pokémon TCG's standard practice of including sets from multiple eras. A Sun & Moon-era pack would have made for a more diverse array of cards here. However, there weren't really any dud sets in this box with these packs.

For the box that I opened, I pulled three regular rares and one Ultra Rare. The Ultra Rare was a Zeraora V from Chilling Reign, which isn't horrible for a box like this where there are no guaranteed pulls. It wasn't the best of boxes, though, and I always recommend that those looking to hunt for Full Arts and Secret Rares are better off with Booster Boxes than boxes like this, which have a much more random selection.

Overall

This is one of the weaker Pokémon TCG products releasing this month, but it does have a slightly better promo card than the Shadow Rider V Box. This is worth it for completionists.