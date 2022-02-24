Assassin's Creed Valhalla Is Free To Play This Weekend

Ubisoft announced today that they will be letting people play Assassin's Creed Valhalla completely free this weekend, starting today. Like previous free weekend events the company has launched, you'll get to experience the full game, which includes some of the DLC content released to date. And if you decide you like the game and want to keep playing it after the free weekend, your progress will be saved and transferred over to your account once you purchase the game later on. The move is being done in part to promote the upcoming expansion, Dawn of Ragnarök, which will be launched as part of the game's Year 2 content where Eivor must embrace their destiny as Odin. Have fun with the free game over the next four days!

During the Free Weekend players will have access to the full main game content, and their progression will carry over if they decide to purchase the game. With development led by Ubisoft Montreal, Assassin's Creed Valhalla offers players the captivating experience of playing as Eivor, a legendary Viking warrior, driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources in ninth century AD. Players can relive the ruthless fighting style of Viking warriors with a dynamic dual-wielding combat system and experience exciting gameplay features such as raids, assaults, and the settlement, as well as a substantial progression and gear upgrade system. Political alliances, combat decisions and dialogue choices can influence the world of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, so players must choose wisely to protect their clan's home and their future.

In addition, Assassin's Creed Valhalla's next major expansion, Dawn of Ragnarök, will be releasing on March 10. Dawn of Ragnarök will be available as a separate purchase for $39.99 by all owners of the main game. Dawn of Ragnarök can also be purchased as part of the Ragnarök Edition of the game, which includes the main game and the expansion; or as part of the Digital Complete Edition of the game, which includes the main game, the Season Pass, the Ultimate Content Pack and Dawn of Ragnarök.