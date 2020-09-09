Assassin's Creed Valhalla Will Launch Worldwide On November 10th

Ubisoft revealed this morning that they will be releasing Assassin's Creed Valhalla worldwide on November 10th, 2020. The news comes just a few hours after Xbox revealed when they would finally be releasing their next-gen consoles, which will be on the same date. The company seems pretty static to announce this new info along with the news of Watch Dogs: Legion also being a part of the launch of the console. Youc an read more of Ubisoft's statement on the release date and the tech they'll have coming for both games below as the prepare for a massive Fall launch.

"We are excited to announce that players will be able to discover Assassin's Creed Valhalla sooner than expected! We cannot wait to see the world we've been creating over the past 3 years coming to life on all platforms, including on the next generation of consoles with the Xbox Series X | S on November 10." said Julien Laferrière, Producer on Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

With the Xbox Series X | S, Assassin's Creed Valhalla will take full advantage of the enhanced graphics, giving players the opportunity to experience the open world of Norway and England down to the very last detail. On Xbox Series X, Assassin's Creed Valhalla will run at 60 FPS in full 4K resolution. The near-future London of Watch Dogs: Legion will fully benefit from the Hardware Accelerated Raytracing of the new Xbox Series X | S: from Piccadilly Circus and its giant digital screens to Camden High Street's neon lights and holograms, the power of real-time ray traced reflections brings a never seen before level of realism to an urban playground.

In addition, Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion will both leverage the consoles power by offering higher resolution textures and improved shadow quality to players, along with clutter density on Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Both games will be taking advantage of the Direct Storage, benefiting from faster loading times and a smoother world transversal experience. Finally, Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion will leverage the Smart Delivery technology, allowing players to buy the game once and play it on either Xbox One or Xbox Series X | S on November 10, 2020. Cross-save functionality between Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S will also be supported on both games so players can keep their progression from one platform to another.