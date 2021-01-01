Assassin's Creed Valhalla Will Receive A Transmog System

A bit of an oddity from Ubisoft as it was confirmed in a roundabout way that Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be getting a Transmog System. The news came down on Reddit this week, as someone posted an interaction with the company through the support system. The response was pretty basic but it did confirm that they will be adding it to the game somewhere down the road. Here's a snippet of the letter they received.

Thank you for contacting Ubisoft Support. Allow me to apologize for the delay in our response. I understand that you have read in an article that players would be able to interchange the visuals of all armor and weapons they have obtained. We can confirm that this feature will be coming to Valhalla, however we do not have an ETA on when exactly it will be dropped.

If you're not entirely familiar with what we're talking about, a Transmog System is where you can essentially dress for the occasion with the best armor possible. Often times in games the designers make cool items that do nothing or amazing items that look terrible. This system allows you to keep the attributes while changing up the look of an item. It's in a lot of games, but it's also not in a lot of others who could sorely use it. Funny thing, this is the same thing that happened to Assassin's Creed Odyssey where there wasn't a system to start off with and it was later patched in. Looks like the devs at Ubisoft will be doing the same thing to Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Now we just have to wait until it comes to look fearsome with a decent shield.