Asteroid Mining Sim Exovia Announced For Steam

A new physics-based asteroid mining and logistics simulator game called Exovia has been announced, coming to Steam next year.

Play as a lone engineer mining asteroids, building a warp gate, and gathering resources for humanity.

Experience zero gravity, newtonian physics, and automation as you craft equipment and manage supply lines.

Take on relaxed, creative mining challenges where smart logistics and engineering are key to success.

Indie game developer and publisher ByteRockers' Games have revealed their latest game in the works as they head back into space with Exovia. This is a relaxed sim title in which you will be heading off to mine asteroids, looking for resources and other items that you can utilize for yourself, as well as sell on the market. Complete with zero gravity physics and a serene sandbox atmosphere (so to speak). We have more info and the trailer here as the game will be coming to Steam sometime in 2026.

Exovia

You are humanities new hope, sent out alone to the farthest reaches of outer space in order to build a warp gate that will pave the way to the stars! As a lone engineer find, extract, move and utilize the abundant resources of a massive asteroid to build for humanity's future. Craft basic tools and equipment from rocks and ice, and advance through the asteroid to get even stronger minerals to build better machines. Improve your workflow through automation and maximize your production. Building supply roads and assembly lines will help your resources reach your base faster and more efficient.

All mining and logistics happen while utilizing zero-G newtonian physics. Bring order into the chaos of space by applying the laws of physics to work in your favor. Use the laser and vacuum to break rocks and collect resources manually, or create huge automation highways back to your base with drones and accelerators.

Every success brings new challenges with it that have to be overcome. Higher output demands smarter logistics, and every solution is a new opportunity to tinker, optimize, and push the limits of your creativity. There is no rush, so you can set and tackle tasks at your own pace. Experiment, adjust, and keep building. Through intelligence, resilience & smart engineering, you will carve order from chaos and forge humanity's path to the stars.

