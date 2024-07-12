Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Astra: Knights Of Veda, HYBE IM

Astra: Knights Of Veda Receives New 100 Day Update

Astra: Knights Of Veda has a new udpate out, but its also one of the weird ones as they're celebrating 100 days since release.

Article Summary New "Astra: Knights Of Veda" update celebrates 100 days since launch.

Introduces Death Crown character and a 27-floor dungeon challenge.

Features a new milestone for the Tower Of Trials with exclusive rewards.

Offers co-op mode, real-time PvP, and intense 2D combat gameplay.

Indie game developer Flint and publisher HYBE IM dropped a new update for Astra: Knights Of Veda this week for the game's 100th Day since launch. It's one of those weird anniversary updates that people have been doing lately as an excuse to make new content, but at least this has some function. Players will get the new Death Crown character, as well as a new dungeon filled with 27 floors of pain and a new milestone for the Tower Of Trials. The update is now live, as we have a trailer above to show it off.

Astra: Knights Of Veda

Once a thriving world, Planis teeters on the edge of oblivion due to the tyrannical rule of the mad king, Magnus. An army raised to free the masses from the madness of Magnus was met with the event that would doom them all. A giant tree of death rose from the ground, causing those within its deadly bloom to consume the flesh of their allies and others to burst into monstrous beasts. The goddess Veda descended onto the world, selecting a new champion who would help rid the world of its curse. You and the other Knights of Veda are the only ones who can bring normality back to the world. Journey through this dark medieval fantasy world. Fatal challenges await in all corners of the world. Endless undead and beasts charge at you in the Nightmare, and difficult bosses wait in their Sealed Prisons. Stand alone and fight these monstrosities, and get rewards to make your Knights of Veda stronger.

As the Master of the Book, it is up to you to utilize the Knights of Veda in the best way possible to confront challenging but well-designed bosses and monsters. Each Knight of Veda wields various skills and weapons, so make use of them as best as possible. You'll be able to journey with up to 4 Knights of Veda in your party or play co-op mode and explore the challenges ahead together. Fluid 2D combat with powerful skills and dodge rolling makes ASTRA: Knights of Veda a satisfying combat experience. One skill can turn the tides of battle in your favor, and one mistake could mean the end of life on Planis. Claim your honor in real-time PvP arenas. You can fight alone or put up the banners and gather other knights to rally for team-based combat. Prove your skills on the battlefield, and rank up based on how well you perform.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!