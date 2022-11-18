Crunchyroll Announces New 8-Bit Adventure Title Called Hime's Quest

Crunchyroll Games announced they will be releasing a brand new game specifically for the Game Boy Color called Hime's Quest. The game is a straight=up throwback to a specific time in gaming as they have created a really cool action-adventure title that will take you back to the golden age of Game Boy titles. Along with this release, the company will be working with Limited Run Games to release a physical edition of the game specifically for Game Boy consoles, so you can play it on any system between the original and the Game Boy Advance, as well as modern-made handheld consoles that can play those cartridges. We got the full rundown of the game below as well as the latest trailer showing parts of it off, as the game will be released this December digitally.

"Take control as Crunchyroll-Hime to save the anime club from Y2K in her first-ever video game: Hime's Quest. Set in 1999, something electric is in the air. A malevolent force has crept into New Crunchy City, wreaking havoc on its technology, and tragically destroying the Anime Club's precious DVD/VCR combo player. Can you root out the dastardly cretin brazen enough to ruin their meeting?

Adventure through haunted forests, mirage-filled deserts, and more in Crunchyroll-Hime's largest quest yet.

Hack and slash your way through dungeons and face off against totally buggin fiends in league with Y2K.

Kick back with Crunchyroll-Hime's friends in the anime club or pay a visit to spooky manga creator Junji Ito who is currently OBSESSED with spirals.

Some games let you pet the dog, this one lets you try to pet the cat. Can you succeed and give Crunchyroll-Hime's best friend Yuzu a pat on the head?

PLAY IT LOUD! with a chiptune soundtrack by future (time paradox averted) award-winning 8-bit composer and musician Protodome."