Astragon Entertainment Reveals Police Simulator: Patrol Officers

Astragon Entertainment has revealed a new game on the way that was probably poorly timed with Police Simulator: Patrol Officers. Developed by Aesir Interactive, the game will essentially have you acting like patrol officers do, roaming the streets making sure things are okay, and responding to calls as necessary. The game will release sometime this Spring into Early Access, but no firm date has been set for a full release. We have more info from the devs about the game below, but considering the climate of the country right now and how there are still movements to defund the police across the U.S., this was probably poor timing to introduce people to a game where you play a cop. But hey, maybe it will do well or give you options that don't resemble what we see on the news almost all the time these days.

After Police Simulator: Patrol Officers launches as an early access game this Spring, it will improve through monthly updates that incorporate valuable feedback from players and police fans.The game will paint a realistic picture of a patrol officer's job in a fictional American city called Brighton. Police fans will wear their virtual badges proudly as they ensure order and safety. Players will be able to patrol the first neighborhood of the introductory city district at launch. If they perform well with their superiors, they'll unlock access to four more neighborhoods in this first district, where pedestrians and vehicular traffic simulate the impression of a living complex metropolis. Subsequent updates will expand one's operational radius by two more districts and ten more neighborhoods. Police fans will begin their careers by choosing one of eight different playable characters. Instead of a lengthy tutorial, a system of unlockable content will teach players all the skills they need while on patrol. Handy tool tips will provide additional information. Collecting shift-points during the workday, which in turn become duty stars, will unlock new districts, new neighborhoods, and new police cars. During shifts, tasks will include enforcing parking regulations, recording traffic accidents, and penalizing traffic offenses like speeding or jaywalking. On top of that, players will have to keep an eye out for wanted suspects.