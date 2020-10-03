ASTRO Gaming Reveals The New A03 In-Ear Monitor

ASTRO Gaming revealed this week they have a brand new pair of gaming earbuds on with the A03 In-Ear Monitor. These look pretty sweet as they are designed to produce the same kind of audio experience you would get from any of their full gaming headsets. You can get them in two color-ways, with either a White/Purple or Navy/Red design. You can read more about them here along with a promo trailer for the pair as they are now currently on sale for $50.

Engineered specifically for Mobile and Console gaming, the A03 IEM differs from traditional earbuds thanks to the two separate drivers in each ear housing. One driver is dedicated to bass, while the other is dedicated to mids and highs. This architecture delivers a powerful audio experience with a rich soundscape, revealing every detail of game environments and clearly separating voice chat.

Fully equipped to allow gamers to play anywhere, the A03 IEM provides wired compatibility with Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch consoles, as well as PCs, mobile devices, tablets and the ASTRO MixAmp Pro TR. It is designed to fit comfortably and includes three sizes of soft silicone ear tips. The sturdy aluminium housing and tangle-free flat cables ensure reliability, durability and a premium look and feel. For added connectivity, the A03 features a high quality in-line mic and integrated audio controls. The A03 comes with its own soft carrying pouch, keeping them clean and safe.

"Gamers want a convenient way to enjoy pro-grade audio while on the go," said Aron Drayer, VP of Marketing for ASTRO Gaming. "The new A03 IEM expands our line-up with a competitively priced solution designed to deliver the sound quality, comfort and style ASTRO customers expect."