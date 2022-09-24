Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration Goes Up For Pre-Order

Atari revealed that they have officially put their latest retro collection, Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, up for pre-order this week. If you haven't had a chance to check out this particular title, this is basically an interactive anthology that explores some of the most interesting and classic titles the company has released since its inception. It includes several games including newly reimagined titles and never-before-seen interviews from the people who were there and helped forge them at a time when video gaming was in its infancy. The game will be available on PC and all three major consoles sometime in Q4 2022, as you can pre-order it now at Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and GameStop.

Far more than just a collection of games, Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration is a true interactive history of the iconic publisher and a celebration of the small team in Silicon Valley who combined their creativity, curiosity, and passion, resulting in what would be Atari. Through an immersive linear timeline, players access a trove of over 90 video games organized by era, as well as various files and assets, including early development sketches, hardware schematics, internal memos, images, videos, and other "artifacts," much of which have never been accessible by the public. Behind each game are the stories of Atari, what was happening at the company, what went into the creation of the games, and the hardware they ran on — told by the people who were there.

Unlike any other video game anthology, Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration emulates eight different Atari hardware platforms in one package — a true feat by the development team at Digital Eclipse. The collection includes titles drawn from five decades — a library of published works that represent the evolution of game development and the Atari games that influenced what would become the video game industry as we know it today.