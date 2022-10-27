Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration Shows Off Jaguar Content

Atari explores a new aspect to their upcoming release of Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration as they delve into the Jaguar. The company boasted that this collection would go over every era of the company's history, and that includes some of the low points as they delve into the Jaguar library for some of the more well-known titles from one of their worst-performing consoles. We have a brand new trailer for you below in which the team details some of what's comment to the collection from the '90s, as we slowly make our way to the November 11th release.

"Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration is unlike any other video game collection, acting as a dynamic trek through the company's history. Emulating seven separate Atari hardware platforms in one package, the title stands as a remarkable achievement accomplished by the Digital Eclipse team. The titles in the collection span five decades, including a library of over 100 video games, sorted by era in an intuitive linear timeline. The compilation includes other files and materials like early development sketches, hardware schematics, internal memos, pictures, films, and other "artifacts," the majority of which have never been made available to the public."

The massive selection of over 100 games spans seven different platforms: Arcade, 2600, 5200, 7800, Atari 8-bit computers, and, for the first time ever on modern consoles, Atari Lynx and Jaguar! Play the classics like Tempest 2000, Asteroids, and Yars' Revenge, or dive into some deeper cuts. Reimagined and Revisited: The team at Digital Eclipse created six new games for the collection that reimagine some of the most beloved Atari classics or play on classic game themes, including Haunted House, Neo Breakout, Yars' Revenge, Vctr Sctr, and the infamously never-finished Airworld.