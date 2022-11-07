Atari 50 Will Include Six New Games Created By Digital Eclipse

Atari and Digital Eclipse revealed that Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration will have six new original titles included in the game. If you're not familiar with the development of the collection, Digital Eclipse is taking on the developmental duties for this one as they have been compiling games from across the entire history of the company into a single collection. This announcement of six new titles is pretty cool as it appears they have created them in the same vein as the classic Atari titles of old with their own spin on them. This is not DLC or bonus content, this will all be included in the main game when they release it on November 11th, 2022. You can see more of these games in the latest trailer down below.

"The team at Digital Eclipse worked tirelessly to not only accurately emulate the beloved original games included in the collection, but also created six completely new games inspired by the classics of decades past. One of those titles, Swordquest: AirWorld, is the missing, last installment in the four-game Swordquest series. 40 years later, fans can finally finish the long-awaited Swordquest adventure. A romp through Atari's enduring past and a peek into the creative minds that created the publisher's legacy, Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration invites you to explore the golden age of video games through a new lens. Featuring an interface that operates like an interactive library and told through a linear timeline, you'll watch Atari grow from a small Silicon Valley startup to the iconic brand it quickly grew to become. Play over 100 classic titles that defined eras from platforms like arcade coin-op, 2600, 5200, 7800, Atari 8-bit computers, Lynx, and Jaguar, watch never-before-seen programmer interviews and commentaries, explore early game concepts, and enjoy a handful of reimagined fan-favorites lovingly created by developer Digital Eclipse."