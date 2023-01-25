Atari Announces Caverns Of Mars: Recharged Caverns Of Mars: Recharged will be the latest Atari release for the Recharged series, putting a new spin on a classic title.

Atari has announced a new game coming to their Recharged series as they have revealed Caverns Of Mars: Recharged. Much like previous entries, the company will be taking the classic vertical scrolling shooter and giving it a complete makeover with several new additions to enhance the experience. You will once again descend through the subterranean landscape of Mars, where you will encounter a hidden world filled with enemies and plenty of ammo to take them out. The game will be released later this year, but for now, check out the info and trailer below on this new version.

"In Caverns Of Mars: Recharged, players progress through 30 unique missions set within three primary "depths" of Mars, descending deeper and deeper into enemy territory. Blast through the oncoming hostile fire, bull through debris and obstructions, and dodge other obstacles, all while keeping a close eye on fuel and ammo reserves. Featuring a unique local co-op mode, players can team up with one partner assigned to navigation while the other player shoots the drone! Keeping in tune with the rest of the Atari Recharged series, Caverns of Mars: Recharged includes a global leaderboard where players can compete for points or speed, as well as an original soundtrack from award-winning artist and composer Megan McDuffee."

Fully Destructible: The environments in Caverns Of Mars: Recharged are fully destructible — don't hesitate to blast through any obstruction in your way, but be wary of fuel reserves. Each shot depletes fuel, but speedy travel grants time bonuses!

The environments in Caverns Of Mars: Recharged are fully destructible — don't hesitate to blast through any obstruction in your way, but be wary of fuel reserves. Each shot depletes fuel, but speedy travel grants time bonuses! Arcade Mode: Traverse the depths of Mars in three stages, strategically choosing upgrades and power-ups that will make each run unique.

Traverse the depths of Mars in three stages, strategically choosing upgrades and power-ups that will make each run unique. Challenge Mode: Progress through 30 bite-sized challenges across navigation, combat, and other exciting scenarios.

Progress through 30 bite-sized challenges across navigation, combat, and other exciting scenarios. Perky Power-Ups: Collect weapons that will change your strategy on the fly for tactical maneuvering. Carve a new path with a well-aimed railgun shot or let the spread of a shotgun blast do the talking for you!