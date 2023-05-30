King Of Fighters AllStar Adds Lady Goenitz & XV Chizuru Kagura Lady Goenitz and XV Chizuru Kagura make their official debut in The King Of Fighters AllStar, along with other additions and updates.

Netmarble and SNK have added two new fighters to The King Of Fighters AllStar in the most recent update as players now have Lady Goenitz and XV Chizuru Kagura on the roster. Both characters bring with them a bit of flair to the fight, as they have a bit of synergy when ti comes to the elements they are tied to. The update also brings with it some upgrades, a new event, and more. We got the dev notes fort you below as it is now live.

"Lady Goenitz is all about synergy with other Yellow element fighters – her Leader Skill increases ATK and Critical Hit Rate of Yellow Element fighters. Her unique skill increases her ATK and Finisher Skill DMG for a period after using a Blast skill. XV Chizuru Kagura's Leader skill increases the ATK of Red Element fighters and Three Sacred Treasure Fighters. Her unique skill increases her teammates' ATK rate for a certain period after landing an Active Skill to those who are in the Starlight state. It also decreases the cooldown of all Active Skills upon landing each other Active Skill, making her a cooldown-reduction machine. New battle cards to enhance these fighters have also debuted in this update. Lady Goenitz' battle card increases Critical Hit Rate for a period after using a skill. Meanwhile, XV Chizuru Kagura's battle card increases the Critical DMG rate of all teammates for a period after using a skill."

Aegis Challenge, new growth content

Players can strengthen their stats through the Aegis system that can be strategically used in Aegis Challenge Dungeon: Mecha Goenitz.

Once players enter the Aegis Challenge Dungeon and use fighters whose stats are strengthened, they can acquire various rewards in proportion to its DMG hit.

Rush Dungeon: Unbreakable Chains

Stories and various event stages will be playable featuring Lady Goenitz and XV Chizuru Kagura.

Players who complete Rush stages in various levels can obtain event coins, which can be redeemed for various items including event set cards.

The King Of Fighters AllStar – Collection Effect System

Players can earn additional rewards depending on items they've collected in the Collection room.

