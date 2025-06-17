Posted in: Atari, Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Golden Tee, Golden Tee Arcade Classics

Atari Announces Golden Tee Arcade Classics Coming Soon

Golden Tee Arcade Classics will be coming out this July, bringing several of the arcade titles to both PC and consoles this Summer

Article Summary Golden Tee Arcade Classics launches in July, bringing 8 retro arcade games to PC and consoles.

Collection features six Golden Tee titles, plus Shuffleshot and World Class Bowling arcade games.

New features include a practice mode, customizable mulligans, and modernized control options.

Supports up to four-player turn-based multiplayer, achievements, and platform-specific controls.

Atari has revealed that a new retro games collection is on the way, as they have brought several Golden Tee arcade titles under one banner with Golden Tee Arcade Classics. Eight different arcade titles will be included, going all the way back to the original and adding in other titles that used the same mechanics. (Or in this case, the same roller ball arcade system.) We have more details below as it will be released for PC via Steam and GOG, as well as all three major consoles on July 17. Physical copies for PS5 and Switch will be released on October 24.

Golden Tee Arcade Classics

Golden Tee Arcade Classics puts players' golf skills to the test as they swing their way across 18 challenging courses. Experience the fun of driving, chipping and putting with controls fine-tuned for a gamepad, touchscreen, touch pad, trackball, or mouse and keyboard, depending on platform. For the first time in Golden Tee, a practice mode has been added, allowing players to hone their driving, chipping and putting skills. Hit a bad shot? The new Mulligan feature lets players agree on a number of retries that are allowed per a round. Featuring six masterworks that enable players to experience the evolution of the world's most popular and well-known golf arcade game, Golden Tee Arcade Classics also includes two fan-favorite arcade bonus games – Shuffleshot and World Class Bowling. A full list of titles available in this collection (exactly as you remember them from the arcade!) are:

Golden Tee 3D Golf

Golden Tee '97

Golden Tee '98

Golden Tee '99

Golden Tee 2K

Golden Tee Classic

Shuffleshot

World Class Bowling

Golden Tee Arcade Classics features include:

Six Golden Tee Classics: Experience the formative years of Golden Tee, faithfully preserved and optimized

Experience the formative years of Golden Tee, faithfully preserved and optimized Turn-Based Multiplayer: Up to four players can compete across all game modes.

Up to four players can compete across all game modes. Achievements and Trophies: Fill your cabinet with trophies that celebrate your best moments.

Fill your cabinet with trophies that celebrate your best moments. New Control Options: Play with touchscreen, touch pad, mouse, keyboard or digital trackball!

