Atari Highlights Three Indie Games Coming To The Atari VCS

Atari took time this week to highlight three indie games that will be making their way over to their new console, the Atari VCS. We've been hearing a lot about the additions coming to the console like streaming services and game libraries you can access online, but not a ton about actual games that will be playable on the console without an account to something. This week we learned that Danger Scavenger, Ato, and Tailgunner will all be making their way to the VCS, with the first game already live with an update. You can read about all three below as we're slowly waiting for the console to be fully stocked in retail.

Danger Scavenger (Atari VCS Update Now Live) In a world where intelligent-yet-deadly robots are in revolt against their masters, step up as a "Scavenger" to battle potential enemies in this fast-paced, roguelike skyline crawler. Developed by Star Drifters, Danger Scavenger allows you to customize each of your weapons as you collect scrap material throughout the game. Select your Scavenger of choice, each with its own unique skill. Team up with friends for the ultimate enemy robot battle in Corporation Mode. Only you and your fellow Scavengers stand between your city and total annihilation. The Atari VCS version of Danger Scavenger features online leaderboards, keeping with the retro/arcade theme of Atari's legacy, as Atari VCS owners compete for the top score. Be on the lookout for the neon Atari logo easter egg, found in-game only on the Atari VCS. Tailgunner Test your skills as a gunner in wave after wave of enemy attacks in this arcade-style aerial combat game developed by Grizzly Machine. Choose from 10 different challenge modes while you rack up high scores, battling between the need to survive and your quest for glory. One thing is for certain — Tailgunner will test your fight AND flight! Ato Evade enemy attacks, perform risky parry maneuvers, and unlock new abilities to bring into your next combat encounter. Set during Feudal Japan, Ato tells a visually stunning story about a child being taken away from its father. Solve puzzles and unravel the mystery of this universe while experiencing the atmospheric and colorful environments of Ato, developed by Tiny Warrior Games.