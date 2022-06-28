Atari Reveals 50th Anniversary Limited Edition 2600 Cartridges

Atari has revealed two of their new 50th Anniversary limited edition 2600 Cartridges with a look at Adventure and Missile Command. These two designs are part of the company's Atari XP initiative, as they celebrate the golden anniversary with some amazing new looks that both harken back to the originals while also having a modern flair. All of the cartridges are manufactured to exacting standards from all new parts and materials, which includes adding beveled edges to prevent pin damage, the change to having strong gold-plated connectors, and having an identical power draw to the original cartridges. We have more info below on both of these designs as you can snag each one for $100 a piece.

Recognized as the first action-adventure video game, Adventure enthralled players when it was released on the Atari 2600 in 1980. The game features an explorable map, hidden rooms, randomly appearing objects, and roaming enemies. Adventure is also the first commercially available console video game to include a hidden easter egg, which developer Warren Robinett famously included because the company policy prohibited developers from being credited on packaging or in-game at the time. Another iconic title from the golden age of video games, Missile Command, pulled its gameplay scenario directly from the Cold War era. Players must use missile batteries to defend six cities from attacks by bombers, satellites, and ICBMs. First designed by Dave Theurer as an arcade game, Missile Command was released as a cartridge for the Atari 2600 in 1981 and sold 2.5 million copies on its way to becoming one of the most popular and recognizable video games ever.

Players and collectors can preorder each game for $99.99 at AtariXP and at Limited Run Games. Preorders will close on July 31, with cartridges shipping to customers 30 days after the preorder window closes. The 50th Anniversary Collection Limited Edition Cartridges include: A newly manufactured Atari 2600 cartridge with custom artwork and an acrylic top that lights up when being played.

Premium game box with custom artwork, 50th-anniversary branding, and a cutout that allows you to see the front of the cartridge

Custom acrylic Atari cartridge stand

A color-printed instruction manual

A hard enamel collectible pin with black nickel plating

A polyester blend, twill-woven embroidered collectible patch