Atari Reveals New Modern Take On a Classic With Breakout Beyond

Atari revealed a new retro classic title that's been given the modern upgrade from their library, as Breakout Beyond is on the way

Article Summary Atari unveils Breakout Beyond, a modern twist with vibrant neon and an electrifying soundtrack.

Smash bricks sideways, unlocking special powers and dazzling visuals in a retro-inspired setting.

Tackle 72 challenging levels solo or with a friend in local co-op for explosive gameplay.

Enjoy endless mode, global leaderboards, and dynamic effects increasing with your combos.

Atari and developer Choice Provisions have announced a new modernized version of a classic game from their library, as we're getting Breakout Beyond later this year. This edition of the game takes the classic action puzzler and puts a new spin on it in many ways, offering up several modes that feel like they were made today while still having that retro vibe. All tinted out in neon colors with a killer soundtrack that will really challenge even the best of the best who have played every incarnation of this franchise. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game will arrive on PC via Steam, Atari VCS, and all three major consoles sometime later this year.

Breakout Beyond

In this neon-infused twist on the classic 1976 arcade game, players smash through each puzzle by clearing bricks to reach the final goal. However, the script has been flipped—literally! Players now progress sideways, breaking through barriers and building up combos that ramp up the intensity of the effects, rewarding the most skilled players with a dazzling light show. Breaking special blocks offers powerful advantages, like massive brick-clearing blasts, a protective barrier to shield the ball, and a laser cannon to carve a path forward. Each one unleashes stunning dynamic effects, delivering dazzling visuals never seen before in Breakout. Featuring 72 challenging levels, players' brick-blasting skills will be pushed to the brink—but they won't need to face the challenge alone. Block-breakers can forgo going solo and team up with a friend for a local two-player co-op and tackle the mayhem together. Alternatively, a new focus mode slows down time, sacrificing a higher score for greater control.

Unlockable endless mode with an online global leaderboard

72 challenging levels that will put players' brick-breaking skills to the test

Two-player co-op to manage (or ramp up) the chaos with a friend

Procedural audio and visual effects that increase in intensity with each combo

