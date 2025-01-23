Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Over The Hill

Art Of Rally Developer Announces New Game: Over The Hill

Explore the world during the golden age of offroading, as Over The Hill brings a new casual driving experience from the past

Article Summary Experience the thrill of offroading with Strelka's new game, Over The Hill, featuring vehicles from the '60s to '80s.

Explore diverse biomes with dynamic weather and day-night cycles, providing an immersive driving adventure.

Discover hidden gems, offroad trails, and challenges throughout enchanting environments.

Over The Hill continues Funselektor's unique motor vehicle game journey, designed for casual driving enthusiasts.

Indie game developer Strelka Games and publisher Funselektor Labs have revealed their latest driving game this week with Over The Hill. Designed by the same people who made Art Of Rally, this is more of a casual driving game where you drive vehicles made between the 1960s and 1980s, exploring several places back in the golden age of offroading. No release date was set for the game, only that it would be released sometime in the future, which could mean just about anything. For now, enjoy the info here and the announcement trailer as we wait for more details to emerge.

Over The Hill

Venture off the paved roads to explore a vast world in Over The Hill, rambling your way through all kinds of biomes and terrains — by yourself or with a pal by your side! Day-and-night cycles and changing weather make for a dynamic, immersive experience. Roam the land with your vehicle as you discover Portals that link a variety of stunning environments together and unlock new areas to navigate. While exploring these wild natures, don't forget to equip your vehicle for this endeavor — after all, what's a trip without properly prepping your ride?

Looking for more than a serene cruise? Hidden gems, objectives, and challenges, such as offroad trails, are scattered across the maps, waiting for you to uncover and complete them as you travel through enchanting sceneries. We hope you don't mind the dirt, though, for your vehicle will definitely require a good scrubbing after traversing through all kinds of weather conditions — muddy plains included. Following the release of the minimalist racing management simulator Golden Lap in 2024, Over The Hill marks the second game that Funselektor and Strelka Games are developing together. It will also be Funselektor's fourth game – all motor vehicle-related, each offering a different and unique experience to players.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!