Hitman: World of Assassination Revals VR Access For PSVR2

Hitman: World of Assassination is delving into VR on the PSVR2, as the team showed off the VR Access edition of the game coming soon

Article Summary Experience Hitman: World of Assassination in VR with PSVR2's VR Access edition coming soon.

Current players can upgrade to VR for $10; newcomers get the full game for $40.

Enjoy full ambidexterity, adaptive triggers, and 22 locations in VR gameplay.

Dive into a more immersive stealth experience with VR-specific mechanics and spatial interactions.

IO Interactive dropped a new trailer for Hitman: World of Assassination today, as they showed off the VR Access edition for the PSVR2. This version of the game was originally slated to be released in December 2024, but the team decided to push the release back and give themselves more time to work on it so players didn't end up with a less-than-stellar version of the game. As you might suspect, this is the first three games of the latest run in the franchise, but now you're doing everything from a first-person perspective with interactive elements using the hand controllers to do all the assassin work. Players who already own the game can access the pack by paying an extra $10, while those who don't will have to pay the full $40 for the title. We have more information about it below and the trailer above, as this edition of the game arrives on March 27, 2025.

Hitman: World of Assassination – VR Access

Hitman: World of Assassination brings together the best of Hitman 1, Hitman 2, and Hitman 3 in a bundle that showcases the very best of the legendary stealth series. The PSVR2 release will support the original main campaign's 22 unique locations and add a variety of immersive VR-specific mechanics. Whether it's picking locks to reach a vantage point, switching on a generator to provide a timely distraction, or knocking out two guards in a single movement, players will now have exponentially more ways to unleash their creativity in the World of Assassination.

As they live out Agent 47's greatest adventures like never before, players can dual-wield an arsenal of over 100 different weapons and intuitively perform key movements with full ambidexterity, such as reloading, holstering, aiming sniper rifles, and stealing disguises. In addition, PSVR2 provides new and unique technical capabilities with adaptive trigger support through the PSVR2 controllers, room-scale implementation, spatial interactions to touch, and more.

