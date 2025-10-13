Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Denneko Yuugi, Eternal Palace Sakura, Shochiku

Eternal Palace Sakura Releases Free Steam Next Fest Demo

Eternal Palace Sakura has a free demo out today for Steam Next Fest, as you can play a small sample of the anime-inspired 3D action roguelite

Indie game developer Denneko Yuugi and publisher Shochiku have launched a free demo of Eternal Palace Sakura for Steam Next Fest. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is an anime-inspired 3D action roguelite where you play as Retla, a cat-eared dual-weapon-wielder fighting her way through a dream labyrinth that is currently haunted by restless yokai. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the demo will be available through October 20.

Eternal Palace Sakura

Every corridor changes with each attempt, revealing new dangers, hidden treasures, and unexpected secrets. No two runs are the same: explore, adapt, and master the ever-changing maze. Players take on the role of Letra, a tan, cat-eared girl warrior clad in a hood, and experience stylish twin-blade combat, high-quality animation, and dynamic 3D effects that bring her battles to life. The cat-eared heroine Letra Stortine journeys to the Far Eastern land of Ouran after hearing rumors of a mysterious "phantom palace." It is said that those who overcome the trials within shall obtain divine relics. After finally reaching the palace, Letra becomes trapped within. Can she conquer the trials of the Eternal Palace Sakura and uncover its secrets?

Your arsenal consists in dual blades, flashy combos, and fast-paced dodges. Strike, evade, and chain attacks in a style all your own. Every enemy is a puzzle and every battle a chance to prove your skill. With every attempt, grow stronger. Unlock new abilities, weapons, and upgrades that carry over into future runs. Adapt your skills, experiment with strategies, and continue your endless journey through the ever-changing labyrinth. Face various cunning enemies, unravel shifting paths, and rise stronger with each run. The Eternal Palace awaits: will you master its trials, or be lost to its mysteries forever?

Thrilling 3D action with responsive dual-wield combat.

Procedurally generated labyrinths full of traps, treasures, and mysteries.

High replayability with evolving challenges.

Anime-inspired fantasy world with a memorable, heroic protagonist.

