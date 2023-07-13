Posted in: Atari, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dreams Uncorporated, Lunar Lander

Atari Will Release A Modern Version Of Lunar Lander

Atari has partnered with Dreams Uncorporated to help them release a modern adaption of the classic video game Lunar Lander.

Atari announced this morning they have partnered with Dreams Uncorporated to release a modernized version of the game Lunar Lander. The official name of the game is Lunar Lander: Beyond, and it will feature settings familiar to fans of the IP as they have taken the '70s concept and completely revitalized it for a modern audience. Right now, the only thing they have to show for it is the intro trailer, which you can check out down at the bottom, giving you an introduction to the world this new game is set in. Which is cool, but at the same time, we don't really have anything to show us what the game will look like yet. Enjoy the trailer below as the game is currently set to launch in the first half of 2024 on Windows PC via Steam and Epic, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.

As a newly appointed captain of the Pegasus Corporation, you must guide a vibrant crew of intrepid explorers, eclectic advisors, and state-of-the-art landers through a series of demanding missions. Brace yourself as you soar through the cosmos, delivering crucial cargo, extracting valuable resources, and conducting daring rescues across a celestial tapestry of enigmatic moons and captivating planets. When mysterious portals appear you will find you are on a collision course with sinister truths that lie unseen behind the universe. Colombian-based Dreams Uncorporated burst on the scene in 2021 with the release of Cris Tales, an "indie love letter" to classic JRPGs featuring colorful and creative 2D animation.

"Dreams Uncorporated has a unique vision that transforms Lunar Lander into a game with a meaningful back story and deep, modern gameplay," said Atari CEO Wade Rosen. "We could not be more enthusiastic about the creativity and craftsmanship that they are bringing to such an iconic Atari property."

