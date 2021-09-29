Atari Will Release Three New Games In Recharged Series

Atari will be releasing three new games in their Recharged series, giving a new spin to some classic games out of their library. If you're not familiar with this series, the development teams over at Adamvision Studios and SneakyBox choose a classic title from the library and gives it a fresh coat of paint with modern controls and mechanics, along with some added features, modes, and surprises filled throughout. The three games on the way this time around are Asteroids: Recharged, Black Widow: Recharged, and Breakout: Recharged. Black Widow will be coming out on October 28th, 2021, while the other two are set for sometime before the year's end. The team also released Centipede: Recharged today so fans get a taste of what's to come for the other three. We have more info and a couple of trailers for you to check out.

Black Widow: Recharged tangles a web of high-intensity, twin-stick arcade-style action as it hearkens back to 1982's Black Widow with a modern-day neon refresh paying tribute to the original vector graphics. Defend the nest with a friend in couch co-op mode or solo with online leaderboards. New powerups introduce an added level of depth and strategy on top of classic gameplay. Centipede: Recharged, the neon-fueled re-imagining of the arcade classic, crawls back into the spotlight. Blast and zap through tough enemies while tackling more than 20 challenges across a widescreen-optimized field of play. Meanwhile, the Atari VCS version features support for the system's Atari Wireless Classic Joystick and includes exclusive Challenges. "Our goal with the Recharged series is to both honor these arcade classics and make them feel fresh and modern," said Wade Rosen, CEO, Atari. "We want to revisit the pick-up-and-play, high-intensity arcade action that everyone loves, but with fresh surprises."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Centipede: Recharged Announcement Trailer (https://youtu.be/cfrufZsi9ZE)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Black Widow Recharged Announce Trailer (https://youtu.be/QhZhFeYmeGo)