Atari's Haunted House Revival Is Coming In October

Atari confirmed this morning that they will be releasing Haunted House just in time for Halloween, as the game is coming in a few weeks.

Atari, along with developer Orbit Studio, confirmed the release date for the revival of the classic game Haunted House, as well as released a new trailer for it. As we kind of predicted when it first got announced, the team is going to release it in time for Halloween, as the game will arrive on PC, Atari VCS, and all three major consoles on October 12, 2023. Enjoy the latest trailer below as we now wait out the next few weeks for it to arrive!

In Haunted House, players take on the role of Lyn Graves, the niece of renowned treasure hunter Zachary Graves. When Lyn learns of her uncle's disappearance, she and her friends head to his mansion to investigate, but before long, Lyn's friends are also swept into the shadows. Players will navigate shifting walls, unpredictable enemy encounters, and all manner of ookie-spookie frights to guide Lyn back to her friends and put an end to the eerie ectoplasms that have infested the mansion. Should Lyn succumb to a sinister spirit, she'll find herself back at the entrance of the haunted house, facing a completely new floor layout and rearranged enemies, guaranteeing a unique experience with each attempt.

All-Ages Thrill Ride: The whimsical, cartoonish art style only thinly veils the chills and thrills in Haunted House! Expertly riding the line between goofy and spooky, the game keeps things rated E with its primarily stealth-based gameplay and light combat sequences.

Unlockable Characters: As Lyn explores the mansion, she'll free her trapped friends, who become playable characters you can use to dive deeper into the mansion. Each friend possesses different stats, so depending on who you explore the mansion with, it'll be a totally new experience!

Atari Easter Eggs: The game is full of collectibles and lore based on the original Haunted House and other classic favorites from Atari's golden age.

Did We Mention Stealth?: With combat de-emphasized, players must focus on stealth movement and solving challenges unseen in the shadows, along with utilizing the arsenal of traps and items at their disposal.

