Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Dumb Ways To Die, Dumb Ways: Free For All, PlaySide Studios

Dumb Ways To Die To Arrive On VR Exclusively For Meta Quest

PlaySide Studios have revealed a new version of Dumb Ways To Die is coming to VR, as the game will be a Meta Quest exclusive

Article Summary Dumb Ways To Die is arriving on VR as an exclusive title for Meta Quest users.

Dumb Ways: Free For All offers solo and multiplayer gameplay with 50 new minigames.

Players embody the Beans, complete challenges, and earn coins to customize their look.

The game is rated "E for Everyone" and promises a comfortable VR experience for all ages.

PlaySide Studios revealed a brand new version of Dumb Ways To Die is on the way, as VR players will be getting an exclusive title on Meta Quest. The game is called Dumb Ways: Free For All, with gameplay designed to be played alone or with up to five other players, complete with 50 new minigames that can be played in a virtual environment. We have more details about the game for you below and the latest trailer above, as the game will arrive on November 7, 2024.

Dumb Ways: Free For All

Free for All is a fresh and exciting addition to the Dumb Ways to Die lineup. In Free for All, players embody the famous Dumb Ways to Die Beans, starting their journey greeted by a very hard-working Ninny at the Dumb Tours airport check-in gate. Here, they must choose between a selection of 'totally' blissful and 'usually' safe destinations to compete in a fun-packed mini-game extravaganza. Up to 6 Beans can work their way through various challenges to earn valuable coins, which can be spent freshening up their look at the Duty Free kiosk on arrival. Frequent flyers with the travel bug will unlock more playlists, opening up more opportunities to travel to new and exciting destinations!

Starting as a PSA for train safety, the Dumb Ways to Die franchise has amassed a global community following of 10.3M due to its humorous and quirky Bean antics, unforgettable music, and humor. Rated "E for Everyone," Dumb Ways can be enjoyed by the whole family, and is easy to pick up and play. Also, since all gameplay in Dumb Ways: Free For All happens right in front of the player, with no need to move around the room, the potential for discomfort is greatly reduced, and the potential for fun increases for everyone!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!