Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Groudon, Max Out, pokemon

Groudon Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Max Out Season

Groudon will return in Legendary Raids in September. Prepare a team of Pokémon with the best moves to defeat it in Pokémon GO.

Article Summary Groudon returns to Pokémon GO's Tier Five Raids in September; be ready with top counters to defeat it.

Top Groudon counters include Primal Kyogre with Waterfall and Origin Pulse, and Mega Sceptile with Bullet Seed.

Ideal team size for Groudon Raids is two-to-three trainers using top counters; maximize CP and best moves.

Understand Shiny odds and target 100% IV Groudon with CP 2351 (normal) or 2939 (boosted) for the best stats.

The September, October, and November seasons of Pokémon GO, titled Max Out, have now been announced. This season will focus on Galar, introducing Dynamax Pokémon and Max Battles. For the first month of Max Out, Tier Five Raids will feature Kyogre, Groudon, and Zacian, with Shadow Raids featuring Raikou on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Absol, Mega Houndoom, and Mega Gardevoir. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Groudon, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Groudon Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Groudon counters as such:

Primal Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Shadow Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Mega Sceptile: Bullet Seed, Frenzy Plant

Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent

Mega Abomasnow: Leafage, Weather Ball

Mega Venusaur: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant

Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip

Shadow Gyarados: Waterfall, Hydrop Pump

Mega Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Groudon with efficiency.

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Shadow Claw, Moongeist Beam

Decidueye: Leafage, French Plant

Primarina: Waterfall, Hydro Cannon

Meowscarada: Leafage, Grass Knot

Kartana: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade

Kingler: Bubble, Crabhammer

Sky Forme Shaymin: Magical Leaf, Grass Knot

Greninja: Bubble, Hydro Cannon

Samurott: Waterfall, Hydro Cannon

Tangrowth: Vine Whip, Power Whip

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Groudon can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Groudon will have a CP of 2351 in normal weather conditions and 2939 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!