SEGA Reveals Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

SEGA has revealed the latest Like a Dragon title, as Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will be released this February

Pre-order now available with Standard, Deluxe, and Collector's Editions, plus bonus Ichiban DLC.

Follow Majima's quest for identity and treasure with dynamic combat styles and onboard ship upgrades.

Trailer showcases intense action and adventure; available for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

During the RGG Summit livestream event this morning, SEGA and RGG Studio revealed a new Like a Dragon title as we're getting Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. Along with the news, the team revealed that they have put it up for pre-order already, as you can choose between the Standard Edition, the Deluxe Edition (with DLC and packs included), or the Collector's Edition, which will have a physical release with a ton of merch included. Players who pre-order the game will get two bonuses in the form of the Ichiban Pirate Crew Set DLC, which will add Ichiban Kasuga and his pet crawfish Nancy to Majima's crew, and the Ichiban Special Outfit Set DLC, which will let you change into two of Ichiban Kasuga's iconic outfits. We have more info on the game below and the latest trailer above, as the game will be released on February 28, 2025, for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

One year after the events of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Majima washes ashore on a deserted island amid the scattered remnants of a shipwreck. Unable to remember even his own name, Majima travels across the vast ocean in search of clues to piece together his lost identity, accompanied by a boy named Noah who saved his life. Before long, they're caught up in a conflict between cutthroat criminals, modern-day pirates and other scoundrels over a legendary treasure.

As Majima, players will assemble a one-of-a-kind crew while upgrading their ship, the "Goromaru," battling enemy pirate ships and conquering seas and hidden islands alike. In combat, players can deliver explosive combos and aerial takedowns by dynamically switching between two fighting styles: dual-wield short swords or deploy pirate tools with the swashbuckling "Sea Dog" style or utilize speed, agility and flair to defeat enemies into submission with the infamous "Mad Dog" style.

