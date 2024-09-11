Posted in: Dead Island 2, Deep Silver, Games, Plaion, Video Games | Tagged: Dambuster Studios, dead island

Dead Island 2: Ultimate Edition Announced For October

It looks like Deep Silver will be wrapping things up for Dead Island 2, as the team revealed the Ultimate Edition is coming in October

Article Summary Dead Island 2: Ultimate Edition releases October 22, 2024, includes base game, expansions, and multiple DLC packs.

Neighborhood Watch game mode debuts with Patch 6, bringing cooperative horde mode developed by Fishlabs and Dambuster.

Ultimate Edition features unique weapons, gear, and epic zombie-slaying across Hell-A with memorable horror and humor.

Special packs include Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Memories of Banoi, Golden Weapons, Pulp Weapons, and Slayers' skins.

Dambuster Studios and Deep Silver have revealed what looks to be the last release for Dead Island 2, as the Ultimate Edition is on the way next month. This pack will, quite literally, be everything wrapped up in a nice package as you get the base game, both expansions and several DLC packs at once. On top of that, for those who already own the game, you'll be getting the new Neighborhood Watch game mode, debuting with Patch 6, which will coincide with the release of the Ultimate Edition. We have more info and a trailer here as it will be released on October 22, 2024.

Dead Island 2: Ultimate Edition

The Ultimate Edition contains the Dead Island 2 base game, plunging you into the heart of Hell-A, with intense zombie-slaying action. Unleash a new level of carnage with special weapons and stylish gear. Included in the Ultimate Edition you'll find: Kingdom Come: Deliverance II pack, Memories of Banoi Pack, Golden Weapons Pack, Pulp Weapons Pack, Red's Demise Pack, and each Slayer's Premium Skin Pack. The much-loved zombie saga is back with a unique formula of horror, dark humor, and over-the-top zombie-slaying, spanning an epic pulp adventure.

The Ultimate Edition contains the complete Dead Island 2 base game, both blood-soaked story expansions – Haus and SoLA – and a plethora of stylish cosmetics and deadly weapons, including the brand-new Kingdom Come: Deliverance II weapon pack and:

Memories of Banoi Pack

Golden Weapons Pack

Pulp Weapons Pack

Red's Demise Pack

All six Slayer's Premium Skin Pack

In addition to the Ultimate Edition, Patch 6 will introduce all Dead Island 2 players to the Neighborhood Watch game mode, a new cooperative horde mode. Developed by Fishlabs in collaboration with Dambuster studios, players will have to work together against swarms of zombies, including a new way to strategize against the undead.

