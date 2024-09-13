Posted in: CCP Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EVE Frontier

CCP Games Reveals New Survival Title EVE Frontier

There's a new game being created withiin the EVE universe, as you'll soon see the sci-fi survival title EVE Frontier on PC

Article Summary CCP Games unveils EVE Frontier, a new survival game set in the EVE universe, challenging players on PC.

Players awaken in a decayed civilization, battling feral drone swarms and vying for resources to survive.

Single-shard server gameplay ensures intense encounters, with a focus on strategy, exploration, and warfare.

Dynamic economy and Smart Assemblies let players rebuild, trade, and innovate within the Frontier's brutal cosmos.

Developer and publisher CCP Games have revealed a brand new game set in the EVE universe, as we're getting a new survival game called EVE Frontier. This game looks to put you on edge at all times as you awake from a stasis chamber to find that humanity is not in the position it was once in, as your civilization is now in decay and ruin. Feral drone swarms are everywhere as survivors and others who wake fight to gain resources from what's left of the Trinary. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the team are planning a Closed Beta test in the future.

EVE Frontier

In EVE Frontier, CCP Games is creating a deep player-driven sandbox for a new era. Cast into a cruel and brutal cosmos, you have been lost to time and lost to light. To survive, you will need to explore, exploit and expand in the face of perpetual annihilation. The Frontier is a shattered region of space, warped by the presence of supermassive black holes gravitationally bound in a macabre dance. Rogue AI infests its depths; corrupting and consuming the remnants of what still stands.

With all players on one single-shard server, death and opportunity lurk in equal measure. Awareness is power: your skill as a pilot and strategic choices determine the outcome of every encounter, whether you favor hit-and-run tactics, stealth, or all-out warfare. Exploit the Frontier's natural resources to upgrade your ship with vital technology and acquire new capabilities. Obtain fuel, the lifeblood of your journey, to power your travel as you overcome its dangers. A community-driven and dynamic economy allows you to create custom currencies, establish markets, and trade assets, services, and reputation in a truly open environment.

Rebuild civilization from its ashes by using Smart Assemblies, an open-ended platform, to construct and program infrastructure within space. Expand your influence through defenses, trading posts and multiple types of functionality, each imbued with a programmable layer that links the world of the Frontier to the real world outside of it. Develop your own ideas or address the needs of others: from mission systems to private economies, Smart Assemblies unlocks third-party development with a toolkit for creators to build beyond a virtual world.

