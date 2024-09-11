Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, Twilight Masquerade

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Twilight Masquerade in September 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Ogerpon-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Twilight Masquerade in September 2024.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Twilight Masquerade, which came out in May 2024, are doing now in September 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Twilight Masquerade with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Greninja ex Special Illustration Rare 214/167: $291.79 Carmine Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 217/167: $83.22 Perrin Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 220/167: $75.80 Eevee Illustration Rare 188/167: $44.09 Bloodmoon Ursaluna ex Special Illustration Rare 216/167: $48.51 Kieran Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 218/167: $41.72 Teal Mask Ogerpon ex Special Illustration Rare 211/167: $37.27 Lana's Aid Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 219/167: $36.32 Buddy-Buddy Poffin Gold Hyper Rare Trainer Item 223/167: $30.83 Wellspring Mask Ogerpon ex Special Illustration Rare 213/167: $22.28 Sinistcha ex Special Illustration Rare 210/167: $21.33 Cornerstone Mask Ogerpon ex Special Illustration Rare 215/167: $19.75 Teal Mask Ogerpon ex Gold Hyper Rare 221/167: $18.24 Hearthflame Mask Ogerpon ex Special Illustration Rare 212/167: $13.96 Teal Mask Ogerpon ex Full Art 190/167: $12.63

Greninja ex Special Illustration Rare dropped $9 this month, showing zero indication that it's losing its spot as the top chase card of the Sword & Shield era. I still don't think this card has what it takes to be the Umbreon VMAX Alt At of this generation, but it's certainly putting up a fight in the months following its release. Any card over $200 is officially a monster, and this card is within reach of $300. Kieran Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter, on the other hand, lost $12 this past month and is on its way down. I do not see this card sustaining a value of over $20 long-term.

