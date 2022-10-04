Atari's Missile Command: Recharged Is Getting A Rework

Atari revealed that they will be relaunching Missile Command: Recharged from the Recharged series with a 2.0 upgrade to the game. The shorthand to this is that after they launched the game in 2021, they had launched six more Recharged titles, all with more content and features than this one. So they chose to revisit this game and give it a proper update to match that of the others, taking notes from some of the others in what they offered as content to offer up a wholly new gameplay experience. You can get a taste of what that looks like from the notes from the Atari team below, along with the latest trailer for this version, as this will be released on November 1st, 2022.

"Developed by Recharged veteran teams Adamvision Studios and SneakyBox, Missile Command: Recharged takes the classic arcade game and updates it in exciting and "synth-sational" new ways. The revamped take on the formative missile defense game includes more inbound enemies, 32 new challenge levels, and a final challenge in the form of a massive boss battle. The aesthetic has undergone an upgrade as well, with a complete visual overhaul and a new original soundtrack by award-winning composer Megan McDuffee — not to mention co-op across all game modes!

Power Yourself Up to Shoot 'Em Down: Don't just target missiles — take aim at all-new power-ups that will give you special tools, including powerful missiles, shields, and even a screen-clearing special blast.

Unlockable Upgrades: In Arcade Mode, use accumulated points you earn to upgrade defensive attributes that will keep you in the game longer — if you use them wisely!

Local Co-op with a Co-Pilot: Tag in a friend to play any mode in local co-op and coordinate to fend off the enemy onslaught.

Tag in a friend to play any mode in local co-op and coordinate to fend off the enemy onslaught. King of the Leaderboard: Compete in global leaderboards and aim to claim bragging rights as the top missile commander."