Atlus To Host Shin Megami Tensei Concert For Anime Expo Shin Megami Tensei will be getting a special 30th Anniversary concert hosted by Atlus to take place at Anime Expo this July.

Atlus announced this morning they're partnering with the Society for the Promotion of Japanese Animation (SPJA) to host a special 30th Anniversary concert for Shin Megami Tensei during Anime Expo this July. The event will be called Shin Megami Tensei 30th LIVE: Band of Shadows, and will be taking place at the convention in Los Angeles, specifically at The Novo (LA Live) on July 1st, 2023. Like other concerts of the same design, you'll be taken on a journey of music from the entire series, exploring some of the more familiar titles all the way down to the obscure. More detail will be released at a later date, but for now, enjoy the latest trailer for the game.

"The concert is the first-ever live, anniversary concert for Atlus in the West and will feature musical performances from the Shin Megami Tensei video game series. Tickets will go on sale at a future date – fans can receive ticket information and concert details by subscribing to the Atlus newsletter on the concert website. Tickets to the event, which is a part of the Anime Expo's 2023 programming line-up, will be available exclusively to Anime Expo attendees. Hosted over July 4 weekend, Anime Expo brings together anime and Japanese pop culture fans and industry members from around the world for the largest celebration of Japanese pop culture in North America."

"The four-day celebration, currently in its 32nd year of operation, is jam-packed with announcements, special guests, exclusive premieres, interactive events and more from iconic leaders in Japanese entertainment, music, fashion and video games. The concert is produced in collaboration with Soundtrec and SOHO Live. Everyone at Atlus looks forward to celebrating 30 years of Shin Megami Tensei at Anime Expo with what will be an awe-inspiring celebration for fans to attend and enjoy. The evening will solely highlight the rich history of the series and will not include any major announcements."