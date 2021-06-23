AT&T Sells WB Games' Playdemic To Electronic Arts

AT&T's slow sale of all things WB Games has begun as the mobile developer Playdemic has been acquired by Electronic Arts today. Playdemic has been around for over a decade and are best known for their mobile hit Golf Clash. EA bought the company as part of their mobile growth strategy, which will add more than 15 top live services to their portfolio. The details of how much wasn't made clear beyond the fact that the deal was done in cash with nothing else tied to it, showing that AT&T is basically just offloading the division piece by piece for whatever it can get to be done with gaming altogether. Which is rather disappointing and bleak all things considered. No word yet on what will become of the staff and the company during the transition, either. Hopefully, EA doesn't sit down and restructure the place out immediately and everyone can keep their jobs. We have quotes from all of the parties involved from today's transaction.

"We have enjoyed working with the talented team at Playdemic as they have grown Golf Clash beyond all expectations into a hit mobile game with tremendous longevity," said David Haddad, President, Warner Bros. Games. "While we have great respect for the Playdemic team, our decision to divest is a part of our overall strategy to build games based on Warner Bros. storied franchises." "Playdemic is a team of true innovators, and we're thrilled to have them join the Electronic Arts family," said Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts. "In addition to the ongoing success of Golf Clash, the talent, technology and expertise of Playdemic will be a powerful combination with our teams and IP at Electronic Arts. This is the next step building on our strategy to expand our sports portfolio and accelerate our growth in mobile to reach more players around the world with more great games and content." "We founded Playdemic with a focus on creating highly engaging and innovative game experiences. Our success with Golf Clash has proven our approach and demonstrated the ability of our incredibly talented teams to develop and operate best in class mobile games," said Paul Gouge, CEO of Playdemic. "Joining EA, one of the most successful games companies in the world, is an important next step in our journey and we are excited to continue to develop both Golf Clash and new titles as part of the EA family."