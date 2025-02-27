Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: earbuds, final

Audio Brand Final Announces New ZE3000 Earbuds

Audio brand Final has revealed a brand new pair of earbuds for gamers, as they have announced the ZE3000 SV ANC Earbuds, available now

Engineered in Japan, these earbuds feature active noise canceling and low latency for lag-free gaming performance.

Featuring LDAC support, f-LINK port and multi-point connection, it delivers high-res sound wirelessly with clarity.

Ergonomic design with easy-catch aesthetics provides 7 hours playback and 28 with case for all-day gaming comfort.

Audio brand Final has revealed a new set of earbuds they have released today, as gamers can get their hands on the new ZE3000 SV ANC Earbuds. These were literally designed with gaming in mind, utilizing a lot of the tech they have mastered in their headphones to make an affordable pair of buds. The pair incorporated the company's newly developed f-Core SV drivers, along with active noise canceling and an improved low-latency mode, all developed in-house at their labs in Japan. We have more info about them below as they're currently going for $100.

Final ZE3000 SV ANC Earbuds

The Final ZE3000 SV comes with a host of notable features, including a multi-point connection, wind cut mode, ambient sound mode, and 7-band equalizer – all accessible via the final CONNECT app. The ZE3000 SV has LDAC audio codec support, transmitting up to three times the amount of information compared to standard SBC, and can play music at up to 96kHz / 24bit. With LDAC, it is possible to play high-resolution sound sources, so users can enjoy high-quality music wirelessly.

Designed for a comfortable, lightweight fit with minimal pressure, Final has made sure that users can wear the ZE3000 SV all day without strain or fatigue. Adding to the all-day comfort, users can expect up to 7 hours of playback from the earbuds and 28 hours, including the charging case – all with ANC on. Final's signature Shibo textured coating and its new 'easy-catch design' means the earbuds are easy to remove from the case and fit with little effort. The coating also prevents fingerprint marks and reduces the impact of any scratches on the housings, giving it a clean look that lasts longer. Final's latest affordable wireless earbuds come with a trio of new technologies designed and developed in-house.

f-Core SV Drivers: At the heart of the ZE3000 SV is Final's new f-Core SV dynamic driver. With a large 10mm diameter, an increase from the previous 6mm version, it has been designed to deliver superior audio quality by fully utilizing the acoustic space inside the housing and doing so without the need for equalization.

f-LINK Port: To get the very most out of the f-Core SV drivers, Final has developed its new f-LINK port. Due to the placement of the battery, electronic board, and antenna within the housing, there is little space left to adjust the sound quality acoustically. For Final to achieve its desired sound, the new f-LINK port has been implemented, which optimizes the pressure of the acoustic space while maintaining a secure waterproof performance. This allows significant control of low frequencies, which is typically difficult to achieve in true wireless products. It produces realistically vivid vocals, kick drums, and bass lines that hit hard without overpowering the overall balance.

Comfort ANC: Final's new Comfort ANC has been designed to balance sound quality and sound isolation performance. To achieve high levels of sound cancellation, ANC typically sacrifices audio quality for background silence, with side effects of an increased feeling of pressure and noise-canceling fatigue.

