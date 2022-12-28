Aurora's Journey & The Pitiful Lackey Due Out Mid-January

The Not So Great Team and SIE España announced an official release date for Aurora's Journey & The Pitiful Lackey, set for January. It was confirmed that the game will finally see the light of day on January 13th, 2023, as you'll get to play this run-and-gun platformer set in the late 1920s. We have the latest trailer and info for you here, as the game will be released on PC via Steam, as well as for PlayStation consoles.

"In 1927, a young astronomer named Aurora Aylesworth is living with Lackey, a member of a robotic race of alien creatures known as the Robotos who arrived on Earth 19 years ago. A mysterious note with information about Aurora's missing father, who disappeared four years ago while researching the Roboto spaceship Eureka, will lead them on a research journey following new clues. What kind of friends, foes, and surprising facts will Aurora find along his path toward the truth? Aurora's Journey is an adventure with drama and humor and Run & Gun mechanics. Talk to characters to advance the story, earn money by participating in different mini-games and upgrade your equipment, and face hundreds of enemies to discover the fate of Aurora's father and unravel the mystery of the Eureka ship. The lackey will be our follower, Aurora's faithful henchman and friend, whom we can throw against enemies and even use as a key element to solve puzzles. But watch his dignity, if it gets too low he may not listen to us and we'll have to wait for him to calm down!"

Travel around the world with Aurora and Lackey in a side-scrolling adventure with shooting and platforming elements.

Investigate the whereabouts of Aurora's father by talking to friends and strangers and unravel the mystery of Eureka.

Use devices and gadgets designed by Aurora's friend, professor Rachmaninoff, that will help her along the way while facing countless enemies and other dangers.