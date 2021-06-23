Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Malicious Machinations Checklist

Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Malicious Machinations.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Malicious Machinations is the eighth main set and is designated the code BT8. It includes cards numbered up to BT8-137. Keep in mind that SPRs (Special Rares) will have the same numbering as Super Rare cards in Dragon Ball Super Card Game but feature different, rarer artwork.

Bulma // Bulma, Familial Bonds Common BT8-001

Beerus // Beerus, Furious Strike Uncommon BT8-002

SS3 Goku, One Hit Wonder Rare BT8-003

Great Ape Son Goku, Abilities Amplified Common BT8-004

Son Gohan, Determined Training Common BT8-005

Son Gohan, Brainwashed Common BT8-006

Son Goten, Rushing In Common BT8-007

Son Goten, Brainwashed Common BT8-008

Trunks, Brainwashed Common BT8-009

Videl, Miraculous Aide Uncommon BT8-010

Chi-Chi, Motherly Majesty Rare BT8-011

Bulma, Unyielding Courage Super Rare BT8-012

Dependable Warrior Piccolo Common BT8-013

Beerus, Biding His Time Rare BT8-014

Pilaf, the Cunning Common BT8-015

Dr.Myuu, the Mastermind Uncommon BT8-016

Baby, Vengeful Blow Uncommon BT8-017

Baby, the Overseer Common BT8-018

Birth of a Super Saiyan God Common BT8-019

Birthday Party Common BT8-020

Flaming Death Ball Common BT8-021

Beerus Ball Uncommon BT8-022

Beerus Ball (SPR) Special Rare BT8-022

Android 18 // Dependable Sister Android 18 Common BT8-023

Android 21 // Android 21, Malevolence Unbound Uncommon BT8-024

Kaio-Ken Son Goku, Strenuous Onslaught Uncommon BT8-025

Son Goku, the Rescuer Rare BT8-026

Supreme Technique Son Gohan Common BT8-027

Son Gohan, Calling for Help Common BT8-028

Supreme Technique Vegeta Common BT8-029

Supreme Technique Krillin Uncommon BT8-030

Krillin, the Cunning Common BT8-031

Master Roshi, Masterly Majesty Rare BT8-032

Android 18, Speedy Substitution Super Rare BT8-033

Android 18, Speedy Substitution (SPR) Special Rare BT8-033

Android 21, the Ringleader Uncommon BT8-034

Maleficent Technique Frieza Common BT8-035

Nappa Common BT8-036

Maleficent Technique Ginyu Common BT8-037

Maleficent Technique Cell Common BT8-038

Dr.Uiro, Destruction Beam Super Rare BT8-039

Dr.Uiro's Lab Common BT8-040

Android 21's Scheme Common BT8-041

Bulma's Advice Common BT8-042

Absolute Release Ball Uncommon BT8-043

Absolute Release Ball (SPR) Special Rare BT8-043

Son Goku // Kaio-Ken Son Goku, Turning the Tide Common BT8-044

Dr.Uiro & Dr.Kochin // Dr.Uiro, the Evil Scientist Uncommon BT8-045

Son Goku, Prepping for Battle Common BT8-046

Bulma, the Problem Solver Uncommon BT8-047

Mischievous Technique Gotenks Common BT8-048

Namekian Technique Piccolo Common BT8-049

Frenzied Warrior Piccolo Super Rare BT8-050

Yamcha, the Cunning Common BT8-051

Oolong Common BT8-052

Beerus, Godly Majesty Rare BT8-053

Masterful Technique Whis Uncommon BT8-054

Android 21, a Brilliant Idea Rare BT8-055

Dr.Uiro, a Fiendish Scheme Uncommon BT8-056

Dr.Kochin, the Nefarious Scientist Common BT8-057

Kishime, Living Weapon Common BT8-058

Ebifrya, Living Weapon Common BT8-059

Misokatsun, Living Weapon Common BT8-060

Bio-Man, Living Weapon Common BT8-061

The Android Creator Common BT8-062

Rise of Dr.Uiro Common BT8-063

Dr.Uiro's Revival Common BT8-064

Focused Breakthrough Uncommon BT8-065

Focused Breakthrough (SPR) Special Rare BT8-065

Son Goku & Pan // SS4 Son Goku, Senses Regained Common BT8-066

Super Baby 1 // Super Baby 2, Awakened Malevolence Uncommon BT8-067

Son Goku, the Path to Godhood Uncommon BT8-068

SS3 Son Goku, Ever-Evolving Common BT8-069

Pan, Great Ape Whisperer Super Rare BT8-070

Vegeta, Explosion of Fury Common BT8-071

Vegeta, the Sweet-Talker Common BT8-072

Potent Technique Vegeta Rare BT8-073

Trunks, the Cunning Common BT8-074

Trunks, Saiyan Majesty Rare BT8-075

Bulma, Brainwashed Common BT8-076

Bulla, Brainwashed Common BT8-077

Gotenks, the Unpredictable Uncommon BT8-078

Mr. Buu Common BT8-079

Mai, a Sudden Encounter Uncommon BT8-080

Shu, on the Offensive Common BT8-081

Baby Vegeta, an Unfair Choice Rare BT8-082

Baby, Vengeful Upheaval Common BT8-083

Baby, Evil Origins Uncommon BT8-084

Bingo Tournament Grand Prize Common BT8-085

Return of Planet Tuffle Common BT8-086

Blutz Wave Generator Common BT8-087

Super Galick Gun Uncommon BT8-088

Super Galick Gun (SPR) Special Rare BT8-088

Dr.Lychee & Hatchhyack // Hatchhyack, Malice Assimilated Uncommon BT8-089

Hatchhyack, Fueled by Hatred Super Rare BT8-090

Hatchhyack, Fueled by Hatred (SPR) Special Rare BT8-090

Hatchhyack, Overwhelming Power Common BT8-091

Dr.Lychee, Inception of the Grudge Common BT8-092

Dr.Lychee, the Departed Spirit Rare BT8-093

Frieza, Ghost Warrior Uncommon BT8-094

Cooler, Ghost Warrior Uncommon BT8-095

Lord Slug, Ghost Warrior Uncommon BT8-096

Turles, Ghost Warrior Uncommon BT8-097

Ghost Warriors Common BT8-098

Defender Godgardon Common BT8-099

Defender Kawazu Common BT8-100

Destron Gas Common BT8-101

The Dark Planet Rare BT8-102

Ultimate Blow Common BT8-103

Super Kamehameha Common BT8-104

Raditz, Arrival of the Invader Super Rare BT8-105

Son Goku, Energy Salvo Rare BT8-106

Vegeta, Energy Salvo Rare BT8-107

Hit, Rapid Movement Super Rare BT8-108

Son Goku, Dawn of Divinity Super Rare BT8-109

Son Goku, Dawn of Divinity (SPR) Special Rare BT8-109

SS4 Son Goku, a Heartfelt Plea Super Rare BT8-110

SS4 Son Goku, a Heartfelt Plea (SPR) Special Rare BT8-110

SS Vegeta, Raging Frenzy Uncommon BT8-111

Beerus, No Holds Barred Super Rare BT8-112

Whis, the Spectator Rare BT8-113

Great Ape Baby, the Ultimate Evil Lifeform Rare BT8-114

Super Baby 2, Malicious Majesty Super Rare BT8-115

Super Baby 1, All-Consuming Terror Uncommon BT8-116

Supreme Technique Son Goku Uncommon BT8-117

Son Goku, Spirit of the Planet Rare BT8-118

Son Gohan & Piccolo, Pupil and Master Super Rare BT8-119

Android 17, Protector of Wildlife Rare BT8-120

Android 16, Energy Amplification Super Rare BT8-121

Android 16, Energy Amplification (SPR) Special Rare BT8-121

Android 21, Violent Predator Super Rare BT8-122

Android 21, Violent Predator (SPR) Special Rare BT8-122

Gigantic Bomber Dr.Uiro Super Rare BT8-123

Madness Wand Dr.Kochin Uncommon BT8-124

Vegeta, Prideful Hero Noble Hero Rare BT8-125

Beerus, Destructive Villain Ignoble Villain Rare BT8-126

Son Goku, Prideful Hero Noble Hero Rare BT8-127

Android 21, Destructive Villain Ignoble Villain Rare BT8-128

Piccolo, Prideful Hero Noble Hero Rare BT8-129

Dr.Uiro, Destructive Villain Ignoble Villain Rare BT8-130

SS4 Son Goku, Prideful Hero Noble Hero Rare BT8-131

Super Baby 2, Destructive Villain Ignoble Villain Rare BT8-132

Heroic Strike Noble Hero Rare BT8-133

Villainous Counterstrike Ignoble Villain Rare BT8-134

Baby Janemba, Corrupt Coalescence Secret Rare BT8-135

SS4 Vegeta, Peak of Primitive Power Secret Rare BT8-136

Dragon Balls, Negative Energy Overflow Secret Rare BT8-137