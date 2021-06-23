Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Malicious Machinations Checklist

Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Malicious Machinations.

Malicious Machinations graphic. Credit: Dragon Ball Super Card Game
Malicious Machinations graphic. Credit: Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Malicious Machinations is the eighth main set and is designated the code BT8. It includes cards numbered up to BT8-137. Keep in mind that SPRs (Special Rares) will have the same numbering as Super Rare cards in Dragon Ball Super Card Game but feature different, rarer artwork.

  • Bulma // Bulma, Familial Bonds Common BT8-001
  • Beerus // Beerus, Furious Strike Uncommon BT8-002
  • SS3 Goku, One Hit Wonder Rare BT8-003
  • Great Ape Son Goku, Abilities Amplified Common BT8-004
  • Son Gohan, Determined Training Common BT8-005
  • Son Gohan, Brainwashed Common BT8-006
  • Son Goten, Rushing In Common BT8-007
  • Son Goten, Brainwashed Common BT8-008
  • Trunks, Brainwashed Common BT8-009
  • Videl, Miraculous Aide Uncommon BT8-010
  • Chi-Chi, Motherly Majesty Rare BT8-011
  • Bulma, Unyielding Courage Super Rare BT8-012
  • Dependable Warrior Piccolo Common BT8-013
  • Beerus, Biding His Time Rare BT8-014
  • Pilaf, the Cunning Common BT8-015
  • Dr.Myuu, the Mastermind Uncommon BT8-016
  • Baby, Vengeful Blow Uncommon BT8-017
  • Baby, the Overseer Common BT8-018
  • Birth of a Super Saiyan God Common BT8-019
  • Birthday Party Common BT8-020
  • Flaming Death Ball Common BT8-021
  • Beerus Ball Uncommon BT8-022
  • Beerus Ball (SPR) Special Rare BT8-022
  • Android 18 // Dependable Sister Android 18 Common BT8-023
  • Android 21 // Android 21, Malevolence Unbound Uncommon BT8-024
  • Kaio-Ken Son Goku, Strenuous Onslaught Uncommon BT8-025
  • Son Goku, the Rescuer Rare BT8-026
  • Supreme Technique Son Gohan Common BT8-027
  • Son Gohan, Calling for Help Common BT8-028
  • Supreme Technique Vegeta Common BT8-029
  • Supreme Technique Krillin Uncommon BT8-030
  • Krillin, the Cunning Common BT8-031
  • Master Roshi, Masterly Majesty Rare BT8-032
  • Android 18, Speedy Substitution Super Rare BT8-033
  • Android 18, Speedy Substitution (SPR) Special Rare BT8-033
  • Android 21, the Ringleader Uncommon BT8-034
  • Maleficent Technique Frieza Common BT8-035
  • Nappa Common BT8-036
  • Maleficent Technique Ginyu Common BT8-037
  • Maleficent Technique Cell Common BT8-038
  • Dr.Uiro, Destruction Beam Super Rare BT8-039
  • Dr.Uiro's Lab Common BT8-040
  • Android 21's Scheme Common BT8-041
  • Bulma's Advice Common BT8-042
  • Absolute Release Ball Uncommon BT8-043
  • Absolute Release Ball (SPR) Special Rare BT8-043
  • Son Goku // Kaio-Ken Son Goku, Turning the Tide Common BT8-044
  • Dr.Uiro & Dr.Kochin // Dr.Uiro, the Evil Scientist Uncommon BT8-045
  • Son Goku, Prepping for Battle Common BT8-046
  • Bulma, the Problem Solver Uncommon BT8-047
  • Mischievous Technique Gotenks Common BT8-048
  • Namekian Technique Piccolo Common BT8-049
  • Frenzied Warrior Piccolo Super Rare BT8-050
  • Yamcha, the Cunning Common BT8-051
  • Oolong Common BT8-052
  • Beerus, Godly Majesty Rare BT8-053
  • Masterful Technique Whis Uncommon BT8-054
  • Android 21, a Brilliant Idea Rare BT8-055
  • Dr.Uiro, a Fiendish Scheme Uncommon BT8-056
  • Dr.Kochin, the Nefarious Scientist Common BT8-057
  • Kishime, Living Weapon Common BT8-058
  • Ebifrya, Living Weapon Common BT8-059
  • Misokatsun, Living Weapon Common BT8-060
  • Bio-Man, Living Weapon Common BT8-061
  • The Android Creator Common BT8-062
  • Rise of Dr.Uiro Common BT8-063
  • Dr.Uiro's Revival Common BT8-064
  • Focused Breakthrough Uncommon BT8-065
  • Focused Breakthrough (SPR) Special Rare BT8-065
  • Son Goku & Pan // SS4 Son Goku, Senses Regained Common BT8-066
  • Super Baby 1 // Super Baby 2, Awakened Malevolence Uncommon BT8-067
  • Son Goku, the Path to Godhood Uncommon BT8-068
  • SS3 Son Goku, Ever-Evolving Common BT8-069
  • Pan, Great Ape Whisperer Super Rare BT8-070
  • Vegeta, Explosion of Fury Common BT8-071
  • Vegeta, the Sweet-Talker Common BT8-072
  • Potent Technique Vegeta Rare BT8-073
  • Trunks, the Cunning Common BT8-074
  • Trunks, Saiyan Majesty Rare BT8-075
  • Bulma, Brainwashed Common BT8-076
  • Bulla, Brainwashed Common BT8-077
  • Gotenks, the Unpredictable Uncommon BT8-078
  • Mr. Buu Common BT8-079
  • Mai, a Sudden Encounter Uncommon BT8-080
  • Shu, on the Offensive Common BT8-081
  • Baby Vegeta, an Unfair Choice Rare BT8-082
  • Baby, Vengeful Upheaval Common BT8-083
  • Baby, Evil Origins Uncommon BT8-084
  • Bingo Tournament Grand Prize Common BT8-085
  • Return of Planet Tuffle Common BT8-086
  • Blutz Wave Generator Common BT8-087
  • Super Galick Gun Uncommon BT8-088
  • Super Galick Gun (SPR) Special Rare BT8-088
  • Dr.Lychee & Hatchhyack // Hatchhyack, Malice Assimilated Uncommon BT8-089
  • Hatchhyack, Fueled by Hatred Super Rare BT8-090
  • Hatchhyack, Fueled by Hatred (SPR) Special Rare BT8-090
  • Hatchhyack, Overwhelming Power Common BT8-091
  • Dr.Lychee, Inception of the Grudge Common BT8-092
  • Dr.Lychee, the Departed Spirit Rare BT8-093
  • Frieza, Ghost Warrior Uncommon BT8-094
  • Cooler, Ghost Warrior Uncommon BT8-095
  • Lord Slug, Ghost Warrior Uncommon BT8-096
  • Turles, Ghost Warrior Uncommon BT8-097
  • Ghost Warriors Common BT8-098
  • Defender Godgardon Common BT8-099
  • Defender Kawazu Common BT8-100
  • Destron Gas Common BT8-101
  • The Dark Planet Rare BT8-102
  • Ultimate Blow Common BT8-103
  • Super Kamehameha Common BT8-104
  • Raditz, Arrival of the Invader Super Rare BT8-105
  • Son Goku, Energy Salvo Rare BT8-106
  • Vegeta, Energy Salvo Rare BT8-107
  • Hit, Rapid Movement Super Rare BT8-108
  • Son Goku, Dawn of Divinity Super Rare BT8-109
  • Son Goku, Dawn of Divinity (SPR) Special Rare BT8-109
  • SS4 Son Goku, a Heartfelt Plea Super Rare BT8-110
  • SS4 Son Goku, a Heartfelt Plea (SPR) Special Rare BT8-110
  • SS Vegeta, Raging Frenzy Uncommon BT8-111
  • Beerus, No Holds Barred Super Rare BT8-112
  • Whis, the Spectator Rare BT8-113
  • Great Ape Baby, the Ultimate Evil Lifeform Rare BT8-114
  • Super Baby 2, Malicious Majesty Super Rare BT8-115
  • Super Baby 1, All-Consuming Terror Uncommon BT8-116
  • Supreme Technique Son Goku Uncommon BT8-117
  • Son Goku, Spirit of the Planet Rare BT8-118
  • Son Gohan & Piccolo, Pupil and Master Super Rare BT8-119
  • Android 17, Protector of Wildlife Rare BT8-120
  • Android 16, Energy Amplification Super Rare BT8-121
  • Android 16, Energy Amplification (SPR) Special Rare BT8-121
  • Android 21, Violent Predator Super Rare BT8-122
  • Android 21, Violent Predator (SPR) Special Rare BT8-122
  • Gigantic Bomber Dr.Uiro Super Rare BT8-123
  • Madness Wand Dr.Kochin Uncommon BT8-124
  • Vegeta, Prideful Hero Noble Hero Rare BT8-125
  • Beerus, Destructive Villain Ignoble Villain Rare BT8-126
  • Son Goku, Prideful Hero Noble Hero Rare BT8-127
  • Android 21, Destructive Villain Ignoble Villain Rare BT8-128
  • Piccolo, Prideful Hero Noble Hero Rare BT8-129
  • Dr.Uiro, Destructive Villain Ignoble Villain Rare BT8-130
  • SS4 Son Goku, Prideful Hero Noble Hero Rare BT8-131
  • Super Baby 2, Destructive Villain Ignoble Villain Rare BT8-132
  • Heroic Strike Noble Hero Rare BT8-133
  • Villainous Counterstrike Ignoble Villain Rare BT8-134
  • Baby Janemba, Corrupt Coalescence Secret Rare BT8-135
  • SS4 Vegeta, Peak of Primitive Power Secret Rare BT8-136
  • Dragon Balls, Negative Energy Overflow Secret Rare BT8-137

