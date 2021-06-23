Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Malicious Machinations Checklist
Comments
Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Malicious Machinations.
Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Malicious Machinations is the eighth main set and is designated the code BT8. It includes cards numbered up to BT8-137. Keep in mind that SPRs (Special Rares) will have the same numbering as Super Rare cards in Dragon Ball Super Card Game but feature different, rarer artwork.
- Bulma // Bulma, Familial Bonds Common BT8-001
- Beerus // Beerus, Furious Strike Uncommon BT8-002
- SS3 Goku, One Hit Wonder Rare BT8-003
- Great Ape Son Goku, Abilities Amplified Common BT8-004
- Son Gohan, Determined Training Common BT8-005
- Son Gohan, Brainwashed Common BT8-006
- Son Goten, Rushing In Common BT8-007
- Son Goten, Brainwashed Common BT8-008
- Trunks, Brainwashed Common BT8-009
- Videl, Miraculous Aide Uncommon BT8-010
- Chi-Chi, Motherly Majesty Rare BT8-011
- Bulma, Unyielding Courage Super Rare BT8-012
- Dependable Warrior Piccolo Common BT8-013
- Beerus, Biding His Time Rare BT8-014
- Pilaf, the Cunning Common BT8-015
- Dr.Myuu, the Mastermind Uncommon BT8-016
- Baby, Vengeful Blow Uncommon BT8-017
- Baby, the Overseer Common BT8-018
- Birth of a Super Saiyan God Common BT8-019
- Birthday Party Common BT8-020
- Flaming Death Ball Common BT8-021
- Beerus Ball Uncommon BT8-022
- Beerus Ball (SPR) Special Rare BT8-022
- Android 18 // Dependable Sister Android 18 Common BT8-023
- Android 21 // Android 21, Malevolence Unbound Uncommon BT8-024
- Kaio-Ken Son Goku, Strenuous Onslaught Uncommon BT8-025
- Son Goku, the Rescuer Rare BT8-026
- Supreme Technique Son Gohan Common BT8-027
- Son Gohan, Calling for Help Common BT8-028
- Supreme Technique Vegeta Common BT8-029
- Supreme Technique Krillin Uncommon BT8-030
- Krillin, the Cunning Common BT8-031
- Master Roshi, Masterly Majesty Rare BT8-032
- Android 18, Speedy Substitution Super Rare BT8-033
- Android 18, Speedy Substitution (SPR) Special Rare BT8-033
- Android 21, the Ringleader Uncommon BT8-034
- Maleficent Technique Frieza Common BT8-035
- Nappa Common BT8-036
- Maleficent Technique Ginyu Common BT8-037
- Maleficent Technique Cell Common BT8-038
- Dr.Uiro, Destruction Beam Super Rare BT8-039
- Dr.Uiro's Lab Common BT8-040
- Android 21's Scheme Common BT8-041
- Bulma's Advice Common BT8-042
- Absolute Release Ball Uncommon BT8-043
- Absolute Release Ball (SPR) Special Rare BT8-043
- Son Goku // Kaio-Ken Son Goku, Turning the Tide Common BT8-044
- Dr.Uiro & Dr.Kochin // Dr.Uiro, the Evil Scientist Uncommon BT8-045
- Son Goku, Prepping for Battle Common BT8-046
- Bulma, the Problem Solver Uncommon BT8-047
- Mischievous Technique Gotenks Common BT8-048
- Namekian Technique Piccolo Common BT8-049
- Frenzied Warrior Piccolo Super Rare BT8-050
- Yamcha, the Cunning Common BT8-051
- Oolong Common BT8-052
- Beerus, Godly Majesty Rare BT8-053
- Masterful Technique Whis Uncommon BT8-054
- Android 21, a Brilliant Idea Rare BT8-055
- Dr.Uiro, a Fiendish Scheme Uncommon BT8-056
- Dr.Kochin, the Nefarious Scientist Common BT8-057
- Kishime, Living Weapon Common BT8-058
- Ebifrya, Living Weapon Common BT8-059
- Misokatsun, Living Weapon Common BT8-060
- Bio-Man, Living Weapon Common BT8-061
- The Android Creator Common BT8-062
- Rise of Dr.Uiro Common BT8-063
- Dr.Uiro's Revival Common BT8-064
- Focused Breakthrough Uncommon BT8-065
- Focused Breakthrough (SPR) Special Rare BT8-065
- Son Goku & Pan // SS4 Son Goku, Senses Regained Common BT8-066
- Super Baby 1 // Super Baby 2, Awakened Malevolence Uncommon BT8-067
- Son Goku, the Path to Godhood Uncommon BT8-068
- SS3 Son Goku, Ever-Evolving Common BT8-069
- Pan, Great Ape Whisperer Super Rare BT8-070
- Vegeta, Explosion of Fury Common BT8-071
- Vegeta, the Sweet-Talker Common BT8-072
- Potent Technique Vegeta Rare BT8-073
- Trunks, the Cunning Common BT8-074
- Trunks, Saiyan Majesty Rare BT8-075
- Bulma, Brainwashed Common BT8-076
- Bulla, Brainwashed Common BT8-077
- Gotenks, the Unpredictable Uncommon BT8-078
- Mr. Buu Common BT8-079
- Mai, a Sudden Encounter Uncommon BT8-080
- Shu, on the Offensive Common BT8-081
- Baby Vegeta, an Unfair Choice Rare BT8-082
- Baby, Vengeful Upheaval Common BT8-083
- Baby, Evil Origins Uncommon BT8-084
- Bingo Tournament Grand Prize Common BT8-085
- Return of Planet Tuffle Common BT8-086
- Blutz Wave Generator Common BT8-087
- Super Galick Gun Uncommon BT8-088
- Super Galick Gun (SPR) Special Rare BT8-088
- Dr.Lychee & Hatchhyack // Hatchhyack, Malice Assimilated Uncommon BT8-089
- Hatchhyack, Fueled by Hatred Super Rare BT8-090
- Hatchhyack, Fueled by Hatred (SPR) Special Rare BT8-090
- Hatchhyack, Overwhelming Power Common BT8-091
- Dr.Lychee, Inception of the Grudge Common BT8-092
- Dr.Lychee, the Departed Spirit Rare BT8-093
- Frieza, Ghost Warrior Uncommon BT8-094
- Cooler, Ghost Warrior Uncommon BT8-095
- Lord Slug, Ghost Warrior Uncommon BT8-096
- Turles, Ghost Warrior Uncommon BT8-097
- Ghost Warriors Common BT8-098
- Defender Godgardon Common BT8-099
- Defender Kawazu Common BT8-100
- Destron Gas Common BT8-101
- The Dark Planet Rare BT8-102
- Ultimate Blow Common BT8-103
- Super Kamehameha Common BT8-104
- Raditz, Arrival of the Invader Super Rare BT8-105
- Son Goku, Energy Salvo Rare BT8-106
- Vegeta, Energy Salvo Rare BT8-107
- Hit, Rapid Movement Super Rare BT8-108
- Son Goku, Dawn of Divinity Super Rare BT8-109
- Son Goku, Dawn of Divinity (SPR) Special Rare BT8-109
- SS4 Son Goku, a Heartfelt Plea Super Rare BT8-110
- SS4 Son Goku, a Heartfelt Plea (SPR) Special Rare BT8-110
- SS Vegeta, Raging Frenzy Uncommon BT8-111
- Beerus, No Holds Barred Super Rare BT8-112
- Whis, the Spectator Rare BT8-113
- Great Ape Baby, the Ultimate Evil Lifeform Rare BT8-114
- Super Baby 2, Malicious Majesty Super Rare BT8-115
- Super Baby 1, All-Consuming Terror Uncommon BT8-116
- Supreme Technique Son Goku Uncommon BT8-117
- Son Goku, Spirit of the Planet Rare BT8-118
- Son Gohan & Piccolo, Pupil and Master Super Rare BT8-119
- Android 17, Protector of Wildlife Rare BT8-120
- Android 16, Energy Amplification Super Rare BT8-121
- Android 16, Energy Amplification (SPR) Special Rare BT8-121
- Android 21, Violent Predator Super Rare BT8-122
- Android 21, Violent Predator (SPR) Special Rare BT8-122
- Gigantic Bomber Dr.Uiro Super Rare BT8-123
- Madness Wand Dr.Kochin Uncommon BT8-124
- Vegeta, Prideful Hero Noble Hero Rare BT8-125
- Beerus, Destructive Villain Ignoble Villain Rare BT8-126
- Son Goku, Prideful Hero Noble Hero Rare BT8-127
- Android 21, Destructive Villain Ignoble Villain Rare BT8-128
- Piccolo, Prideful Hero Noble Hero Rare BT8-129
- Dr.Uiro, Destructive Villain Ignoble Villain Rare BT8-130
- SS4 Son Goku, Prideful Hero Noble Hero Rare BT8-131
- Super Baby 2, Destructive Villain Ignoble Villain Rare BT8-132
- Heroic Strike Noble Hero Rare BT8-133
- Villainous Counterstrike Ignoble Villain Rare BT8-134
- Baby Janemba, Corrupt Coalescence Secret Rare BT8-135
- SS4 Vegeta, Peak of Primitive Power Secret Rare BT8-136
- Dragon Balls, Negative Energy Overflow Secret Rare BT8-137