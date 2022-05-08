Pokémon GO Event Review: Pokémon Air Adventures 2022

Pokémon GO kicked May 2022 off with Pokémon Air Adventures, a brief event that focused on the theme of flight. Tying into the release of Mega Latias and Mega Latios, this event also continued to celebrate the new changes to Mega Raids and Mega Evolution. The main question, of course, is… was it fun?

What worked for this Pokémon GO event

Team GO Rocket surprise: We got Rocket balloons every hour which wasn't announced with the event. This is perhaps Niantic's best surprise since Wooper Watch.

Though incredibly rare, Grunts that had Shadow Venonat and Shadow Omanyte could offer Shiny encounters. Tier Six raids : We got the official introduction of true Tier Six raids with Mega Legendary raids. I personally liked the challenge of this incredibly high CP raid boss, even though it does worry me considering Mega Mewtwo will appear in this tier as well when it's time for that monster to drop.

What didn't work for this Pokémon GO event

Weird marketing: Why does Flying Pikachu have autumn-themed balloons in the event graphic? This version of Flying Pikachu was used consistently by Niantic when they marketed the event, creating the expectation that we would get a new and event-exclusive version of Flying Pikachu. It made sense, too, as we've already seen two versions of the costume. However, this was just not in the game for most players. Instead, the Flying Pikachu we saw had the regular old colors. The only way to obtain this exclusive Pikachu was by being in Okinawa, Japan. Why use something a fraction of a percentage of players can get as the main marketing image of the event?

Overall

While the drawback is annoying, it was relatively minor. Megas and especially Team GO Rockets ruled this event, and Niantic managed to surprise us with great, exciting content.